Onen backs Lekuru to play, and lead

Uganda women’s rugby team head coach Charles Onen had no second thoughts about naming Peace Lekuru as captain.

Lekuru will be deputized by Agnes Nakuya when the Lady Cranes Sevens open their account at the Africa Women’s Sevens Championship this weekend in Monastir.

Uganda is placed in Group A alongside reigning champions South Africa, Zimbabwe and hosts Tunisia.

Group B features Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, and Madagascar.

“We are ready to go,” Onen says ahead of the tournament that will also act as the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying event.

“Peace has been leading the team quite well. So, I expect her to help the younger players blend in,” he adds.

His team of 12 has two debutants in Sarah Kirabo and Grace Nabaggala.

The words of her coach bounced off Lekuru as if she was a wall. “Teamwork is pivotal in any sport as it leads to achieving set goals,” Lekuru states in an interview with ugandarugby.com.

“If there is no teamwork, coordination becomes difficult leading to losses in games.

“Teamwork also helps us understand and appreciate each player’s strengths and weaknesses,” she adds.

The Avengers’ player has always hoped that her contribution to the way the games is perceived.

“The perception of rugby is bad to the people out there, especially our parents. They look at sports, especially rugby as rough and non-rewarding.

“Most athletes come to sports without sporting gear. So, sport appears expensive in a way.

“Sports are not treated professionally at most clubs. Players purely engage voluntarily of the consistency and stay long is unknown,” she advises.

Only the winners of the two-day tournament will qualify for the Olympics with the losing finalist moving on to the repechage event next year.

Africa Women’s Sevens Championship

Saturday fixtures

Tunisia vs Uganda, 11am

South Africa vs Uganda, 2.06pm

Uganda vs Zimbabwe, 4.56pm

Lady Cranes 7s squad