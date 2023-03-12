Pirates, Heathens pegged back at the Graveyard

By the weekend, majority would have placed bets on champions Heathens and Pirates leaving the Graveyard, Impis Grounds, with maximum points after comfortable wins against Impis and Rams respectively in the Nile Special Premiership.

After 80 minutes, both Pirates and Heathens had picked wins but without bonus points as they would have wished, giving Kobs (45) who won 50-12 in Entebbe against Mongers to pick all five points.

They now have a point advantage at the head of the log over Heathens (44). Pirates (40) remained in third place after coming from behind to beat a stubborn Rams side that kept fighting.

Benjamin Ochan’s try grew Rams’ lead to 14-3 but Pirates kept their cool and responded with tries from Jones Kamiza, Ivan Kabagambe, Jeremiah Josenu and Ivan Magomu.

The latter added a penalty and a conversion while Conrad Wanyama also came through with two penalties for the 33-24 win. Heathens led 14-0 against Impis at half time with tries from back row Scot Olouch.

He made it a hattrick after the break for a 19-0 lead. Roy Kizito and captain Kennedy Muhumuza replied for Impis with tries before Michael Amollo made it 24-14 for Heathens with a try.

Both Rams and Impis had in the process ensured no one goes home with a bonus point from the Grave Yard.

Newcomers Walukuba Barbarians seem to have got their feet wet in the league. After a rough start with four losses on the trot, they beat Rams 16-11, Rhinos 16-15 last month.

They completed a double over Rhinos as Solomon Mbuga and Ivan Bulima scored tries while Gift Wokorach starred once again in the 18-9 victory at Legends on Saturday to maintain seventh place but move five away from Mongers in eighth place.

NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP

Results

Impis 14-24 Heathens

Rams 24-33 Pirates

Rhinos 9-18 Walukuba

Buffaloes 20-17 Hippos