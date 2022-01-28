Rugby Africa 7s Championship returns to Kampala after five years

Lewis Ocen (middle) in action for Uganda against Spain at last year's Safari 7s. PHOTO | DEUS BUGEMBE 

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • The top two sides are also guaranteed slots at the Commonwealth Games that run from July 28- August 8 in Birmingham.

The Uganda Rugby Union (URU) is bracing itself for yet another milestone, Uganda will host the Rugby Africa Sevens Championships scheduled to run on the weekend of April 23-24 at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

