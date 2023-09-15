Rugby Cranes 7s cherish underdog tag, want fourth gold

When it was clear that South Africa was to join the Africa Men's Sevens party this weekend in Harare Zimbabwe for an Olympics spot, many fear that Uganda's chances of defending their title were slim.

Rugby Cranes Sevens coach Tolbert Onyango thinks otherwise. The former Heathens player is optimistic Uganda can upset the odds to defend their title with South Africa and Kenya in the mix.

"We have been missing out on the Olympics place for the last couple of times but I think we have got a good chance to attack first place this time,” Onyango notes.

“Obviously, there are tough contenders for that place. We have Zimbabwe who are in our pool, Kenya who just missed out on the series and South Africa who failed to qualify," he added.

Playmaker Adrian Kasito, who will be going for his fourth Africa Men's Sevens gold in six attempts heads to Zimbabwe as part of the leadership group.

He has been trusted with the vice-captain role together with someone he has played with for long - Aaron Ofoyrwoth.

They will deputise Ian Munyani who replaced Michael Wokorach. Like his coach, Kasito is unfazed by the presence of South Africa in Zimbabwe.

"Obviously South Africa are a strong and proven side but in rugby anything can happen. We just have to go and give our best like we have been training and hope for the best," says Kasito.

Uganda are drawn in Pool C with hosts Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso and Algeria.

Progressing from the pool is always Onyango' s first task before thinking of what awaits his troops in the knockouts.

As defending champions, Uganda who are sponsored by Nile Special head to Zimbabwe with a big reputation.

They have won three African titles since 2016 and continue to grow by the day.

The side was flagged off by the chairman of the National Council of Sports (NCS) Ambrose Tashobya on Tuesday at Lugogo.

Rugby Cranes 7s