Rugby Cranes 7s nearly full-strength again

Desire Ayera, Timothy Kisiga and Ian Munyani are some of the Uganda Sevens players to have missed bits of action with the team last year for various reasons.

Kisiga sat out most of the action due to work commitments, while Munyani also missed the Safari 7s in Nairobi, Kenya, for the same reason.

Ayera, meanwhile, picked up a shoulder injury in the first circuit of the National 7s Series with Stanbic Black Pirates and went on to miss both the Africa 7s and the Safari 7s.

The trio has, however, returned to the team and has been named in the squad to play in the HSBC World Rugby 7s Challenger 2024 opener in Dubai this weekend.

The experienced trio joins Adrian Kasito, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Pius Ogena, Isaac Masanganzira, Alex Aturinda and William Nkore to form the core that will ensure Uganda get off to a good start in Dubai.

Rising stars Roy Kizito, Davis Shimwa and Denis Etwau complete the contingent that left for Dubai on Monday.

With speedster Nobert Okeny nursing a minor injury, Onyango decided against risking him ahead of a busy calendar for the team.

“We have been preparing well, and the players are geared up for the challenge in Dubai,” Onyango told the press after naming the team at Kings Park Arena, Bweyogerere.

Uganda is placed in Group C alongside Germany, Kenya and Mexico. The tournament is slated for January 12-14.

The Dubai round is the first of three legs to be played, with Uruguay and Germany set to host the second and third, respectively.

The top four teams after the three rounds will qualify for the high-stakes promotion and relegation competition at the Grand Finale in Madrid, Spain with a chance to qualify for the 2025 HSBC Series.

Uganda Sevens Squad

Pius Ogena, Desire Ayera, Isaac Massanganzira, Davis Shimwa, Alex Aturinda, Adrian Kasito, Aaron Ofoywroth (VC), William Nkore, Timothy Kisiga, Denis Etwau, Roy Kizito, Ian Munyani ©

Technical Bench

Head Coach: Tolbert Onyango

Physiotherapist: Samuel Rwakijuma