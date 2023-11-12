Rugby Cranes' Elgon Cup red letter day in Kisumu

The Rugby Cranes and Lady Cranes endured scathing Elgon Cup defeats in Kusumu, Kenya at the Jommo Kenyatta International Mamboleo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Rugby Cranes came into Saturday's game with a point's advantage having beaten Kenya 21-20 in the first leg at Kings Park Arena, Bweyogerere a week before to also win the Victoria Cup.

All they had to do in Kisumu was to avoid defeat but the hosts had other plans, they showed intent by going 3-0 early on with a Joney Kubu penalty after Uganda were found guilty of tackling high. It became 10-0 minutes later after Elkins Musonye grounded from a maul, Kubu converted.

Cranes captain Ivan Magomu got Uganda on the scoreboard with a penalty to leave it 10-3 at the break. Less than five minutes into the second half, Kenya grew their advantage after Kubu caught Uganda's defence napping to knick in Kenya's second try which he also converted for a 17-3 lead.

By this time, the game was slipping away from Uganda and hopes of landing a third Elgon Cup title were fizzling out.

Replacements in the second half got Uganda asking more questions and it was not long before they got back into it. A Magomu crosskick landed on Timothy Kisiga who score before Liam Walker converted to make it 10-17. Another Liam penalty made it a four point game at 13-17.

Uganda could had overturned it had Walked not have missed two Penalties before Kenya converted another to make it 20-13.

"We responded well from last week's loss. The boys turned up today and did a great job and I'm glad. We can hopefully pick up from here" said Kenyan coach Carlos Katywa.The two legs produced a 40-34 aggregate score in favour of Kenya.

If the men felt hard done, the Lady Cranes had it rough against the Kenya Lionesses in their one legged Elgon Cup encounter. A thumping 87-3 defeat for Kenya painted a picture of poor preparations on the Uganda side.

Despite the heavy loss, the girls garnered valuable experience as coach Emmanuel Katuntu had hoped for against a well prepared Lionesses side fresh from the World Rugby WXV3 competition in Dubai, UAE, last month.