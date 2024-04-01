Ruggers handed Shs100m for African Games triumph

Many teams returned from the 13th African Games to quiet receptions that had no immediate financial reward for the players or officials.

All they had is their per diem from the National Council of Sports (NCS) and for some, glitter around their necks. And praise, of course. Or even lessons.

For rugby, it’s been different ever since Uganda Rugby Union (URU) got the backing of the Nile Breweries Limited – through their Nile Special brand.

The gold that they won in Accra, Ghana earned the respective teams – Rugby Cranes 7s and Lady Cranes 7s – Shs50m each in bonuses.

The dummy cheques were handed over by the government chief whip Hamson Obua at a welcome dinner hosted by URU at Velocity Lounge in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

“It’s always good to be recognised. It pushes you to want to do more,” Lady Cranes 7s Peace Lekuru said.

This is not the first time national sevens rugby players are receiving financial bonuses.

In 2022, the men got Shs58m for winning the Africa Sevens tournament hosted here. The women received Shs10m for finishing third in the same event.

The respective coaches – Charles Onen (women) and Tolbert Onyango (men) – were mightily pleased but also aware of the task ahead.

This is already one of the busiest years for the shorter code.

Having played in two legs in the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Dubai and Montevideo, there is more to come.

The team flew from Montevideo, Uruguay to Ghana. They resume training this week to prepare for the third legs in Poland (women) and Germany (men).

Lady Cranes 7s have a chance of making the Grand Finale of the Challenger Series in Madrid, Spain while the men are playing for pride.

Upon the conclusion of that, the two must travel to Monaco for their respective Paris 2024 Olympic qualification tournaments.