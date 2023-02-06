Sebuliba lauds Impis Maturity

When you come across the name Sebuliba in local rugby, Heathens’ Lawrence Sebuliba is the first lad to ring a bell. His exploits have turned him into a household name but somewhere in Makerere, his namesake Cyrus Sebuliba is cooking something special with Impis.

Saturday saw him guide the Makerere University side to a fourth consecutive win in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership, coming against Rams in the Makerere Derby.

It stood 23-21 after 80 minutes of end to end stuff, leaving Sebuliba convinced his side has come of age.

“The team has matured after playing together for a long time, everyone knows their role and the decision making has greatly improved” he told Daily Monitor.

As a former player at Impis for eight year between 2012 and 2020, Sebuliba has been part of the process before his animated figure became a mainstay on the touchline.

In a close encounter against Rams, they kept their cool and got the job done under pressure.

An early try from captain Kennedy Muhumuza calmed the nerves but Rams kept responding in a game that could have gone either way. Calvin Otai and Pius Mpoza also got tries to hand Rams a third loss.

Impis now have Rhinos next in queue and Sebuliba is confident it’s a winnable game, the same mentality he expects his players to carry if they are to hit their top four finish target.

A quick look at the table is every Impis fan’s joy at the moment, they sit third tied at 16 points with Kobs who needed a Lawrence Wakabi master class off the bench to get a bonus point against Hippos.

With the game at 21-15 for Kobs, Hippos kept asking questions until Wakabi got two quick tries in the last ten minutes.

Pirates maintained table leadership with a 22-9 victory over Buffaloes. Timothy Odong, Timothy Kisiga and William Nkore scored tries while Ivan Magomu added seven points from two conversions and a penalty.

The game also saw Humphrey Tahobya make 50 appearances for the Sea Robbers a week after putting up a man of the match display against Hippos in Jinja.

NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP

Results

Pirates 22-9 Buffaloes

Impis 23-21 Rams

Heathens 36-6 Rhinos

Kobs 33-15 Hippos