Smack get revenge on Budo to top pool

The 2024 Schools Rugby Championship kicked off three weeks ago with a humdinger in Kings College Budo with St. Mary’s College Kisubi as visitors.

The hosts got over the line 20-16 despite Smack showing up as favourites on the virtue of emerging victors in the last two meetings. Smack’s performance on the day did not sit well with coach Alvin Nkamba who could not wait for the return leg, which they won 29-15.

“My forwards stepped up and dominated the set pieces in the game but most importantly, we took the Budo and made them uncomfortable,” said Nkamba.

“Winning the game was important because it has built on our confidence after losing the first leg which we should never have lost, it has also put us in contention for top spot in the pool,” he added.

Smack got off the blocks in style racing to a 22-3 first-half lead thanks to a try apiece from Jerome Katusiime, Nimrod Oboth and Ethan Mugabi.

Mathew Musasizi added two penalties while Edgar Akimanzi chipped in with a conversion. Budo’s only first half points came from a Phillip Mutebi penalty. By the time the center referee signaled for break time, Nkamba’s plan was working as Budo found themselves chasing the game early on.

Buddo flyhalf Arthur Lukoda scored a try on the 45th mark to make it 22-8.

They were later awarded a penalty try for a late tackle on Mark Kaye to cut the deficit to 22-15, giving the home crowd something to worry about before Darren Aine shattered any hopes of a comeback with a fourth Smack try converted by Akimanzi.

The result sent Smack (15) top the pool with a point’s advantage over Budo (14). In the same pool, Turkish Light Academy lost 34-22 to St. Peters Naalya.

In Pool B, Namilyango maintained their winning streak running over London College 70-0 and 69-0 in the U-20 and u-17 categories respectively.

Schools' Rugby Championship

Results

U-20

Smack 29-15 Kings College Budo

London College 0-70 Namilyango College

St. Peters Naalya 34-22 Turkish Light

U17

London College 0-69 Namilyango College

Smack 33- 3 Kings College Budo

U15