Smack lay down the hammer on Namilyango

St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) were in a bullish mood on Sunday when they hosted Namilyango College in the Schools Rugby Championship.

Smack owned and ran over Namilyango College in all three categories, U15, U-17 and U-20 in front of a full house that had students, parents and alumni from both rugby giants to force the message home that they want to defend the schools title they won in 2019.

The competition has not been held since then although Namilyango are Nationals and regional title holders.

Weavils, as they have come to be known, kicked off the onslaught with a 5-3 win in the U-15 category which in most cases is made up of senior ones and senior two students.

They carried the dominance to the U-17 category, mainly made of senior three and four students, where they won 8-3.

The game of the day had the main teams square off and for the third time, the hosts won 10-8 with a try from flanker Emmanuel Atuhiere while scrumhalf Mathew Musasizi added a conversion and penalty.

“Our defense stood up to the challenge, the boys had an answer to everything Namilyango threw at them but we still have a lot of areas that we can improve on,” Ivan Magomu, the Rugby Cranes captain who is part of the Smack technical bench, told Daily Monitor.

Namilyango College coaches Ambrose Kakuru and Emmanuel Walakira looked on as their side struggled to get on top of things in a game they could have won.

“We were not clinical, that was the difference between the two sides. They used their chances whenever they got into our territory unlike us,” Kakuru said.

Smack now leads the pool B after two rounds of play while Makerere College tops pool A.

The games resume on Sunday when Hana International host Namilyango while Smack entertain London College.

St. Peter's Naalya welcomes Kings College Budo as Light Academy has Makerere College to deal with.

National Schools' Rugby League

Results

Smack 10 - 8 Namilyango College

Hana International 27-3 London College

St. Peter's Naalya 22-0 Light Academy

Makerere College 12-10 Kings College Budo

Pool A: St. Peters Naalya, Turkish Light Academy, Kings College Bdo, Makerere College