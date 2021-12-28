Sseguya’s demise casts  shadow on rugby year

Guts. Claude Otema (L) tackles Ghana’s Lesley Ansah during the Rugby  Africa Cup at Kyadondo. PHOTOS/J. Batanudde

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • His death resurfaced the power of sport as it brought all together, not even his requiem mass was held in church but at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, the same place he had made a name for himself for 22 years, scoring tries, penalties, making tackles and hurling instructions in the evening of his life.

The year kicked off with lots of reasons to smile for the rugby fraternity. Competitive games were on the verge of returning after more than a year out due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 
Robert Sseguya was itching to get his Jinja Hippos side closer to the top having led them to a record fourth place finish in the league a season before. 
He looked healthy, happy and raring to go with a lot on his plate for the year. As Rugby Cranes coach, the inaugural Rugby Africa Cup was also calling but all would go on without his hand. 

