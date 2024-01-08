Ssempeke breaks Pirates hearts to send Kobs into semis

With the clock ticking and Stanbic Black Pirates seemingly sailing to the Uganda Cup semifinals, Josiah Ssempeke stepped up to win the quarterfinal clash for KCB Kobs and send the Legends Rugby Club crowd into wild celebrations.

The Sea Robbers were in charge, leading 13-09 late in the game when Ivan Magomu's kick was blocked by Ssempeke, who needed two more touches with his left foot before touching down to give Kobs the advantage.

The halfback made no mistake with the conversion, and Kobs led 16-13 and held on for victory to leave Pirates players and fans in utter disbelief.

Ssempeke had earlier come on as a substitute and scored a penalty from close range to give the hosts a 09-03 lead, but late pressure from the Pirates forced a penalty try that handed Marvin Odongo's charges a 10-09 lead.

Magomu's penalty from deep had then given the Pirates a four-point advantage before Ssempeke struck.

Redemption

Kobs pinned Pirates in their own half to start the game but failed to capitalize.

Joseph Aredo missed two penalties before surrendering the duties to flyhalf James Ijongat, who also failed to put the closest one over the crossbar.

Magomu scored the game's first points by splitting the uprights, but Aredo responded with two penalties to give Kobs a slim 06-03 advantage going into the halftime break.

With Pirates reduced to 14 after Haruna Muhammad was sent to the sin bin for punching Saul Kivumbi in the face, Kobs applied pressure and were awarded a penalty, which Ssempeke converted to stretch the lead.

But Pirates responded late, forcing a penalty try after repetitive infringement by Kobs inside their five-meter line.

The penalty try also saw Kivumbi sent to the sin bin, and Kobs had to negotiate part of the last minutes with a man less.

"We defended well. Commitment in defence won us the game, we defended the ball, forced a kick, charged it down and chased to score," Makalama told Daily Monitor after the game.

Pirates' tactician Odongo blamed an average display in set pieces for his side's defeat.

"We had a very average day at the line out. That's our attacking platform," Odongo revealed.