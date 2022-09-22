Total to energise 7s Cranes outfits

They say play your part and everything else will automatically fall in place. It is safe to say the Rugby Cranes Sevens side has followed that route. Their exploits over the years have won them attention that the Ladies side too can reap from.

The latest development has seen Total Energies EP Uganda part with Shs 57m annually for two years to help both the Uganda 7s men and women national teams, with training and development the emphasis. This comes as part of the organisation’s foundation pillar of youth inclusion and education. “It is the abundant talent amongst the 7s side that has lured Total Energies into the sponsorship deal,” said Business Development and Corporate Affairs Director, Jean Gavalda, speaking at the function held at Kyadondo Rugby Club yesterday morning.