Total to energise 7s Cranes outfits
What you need to know:
They say play your part and everything else will automatically fall in place. It is safe to say the Rugby Cranes Sevens side has followed that route. Their exploits over the years have won them attention that the Ladies side too can reap from.
The latest development has seen Total Energies EP Uganda part with Shs 57m annually for two years to help both the Uganda 7s men and women national teams, with training and development the emphasis. This comes as part of the organisation’s foundation pillar of youth inclusion and education. “It is the abundant talent amongst the 7s side that has lured Total Energies into the sponsorship deal,” said Business Development and Corporate Affairs Director, Jean Gavalda, speaking at the function held at Kyadondo Rugby Club yesterday morning.
When you look around it is hard to single out a national team that has outperformed the Rugby Cranes Sevens over the last year. They have won the Africa Cup, finished 10th at the commonwealth Games and won the Bowl at the Rugby World Cup Sevens earlier this month in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite all that fight, they remain short on financial support and fitting recognition. It is why Uganda Rugby Union (URU) president Godwin Kayangwe has called on more partners to join Total in a move to see 7s rugby keep growing in the country. Both the Uganda 7s men and women sides are scheduled to participate in the Safari 7s from October 14-16.