Uganda Cup: Kobs visit Njeru as Heathens host Walukuba

The new Uganda Cup format will allow teams a lot more action than before. Most of the top contenders have easily sailed through the opening two match days but still have a couple more games to conclude group phase business.

KCB Kobs started the campaign in a sponsorship stand-off with the Uganda Rugby Union and this saw their first game against Warriors rescheduled before getting in on the act last weekend.

The Legends outfit returned to the pitch for the first time last Saturday, pummelling Mbarara Titans 107-00 despite missing some of their key players who were engaged with the Rugby Cranes 15s and 7s sides.

And while the game was one-sided and ended in Kobs’ favour, head coach Brian Makalama expects a lot more from the boys as the season unfolds.

“Being our first game in a long while, we were shaky but managed to win,” Makalama said.

With the likes of Joseph Aredo, Collins Kimbowa, Mike Otto, Ian Munyani and Adrian Kasito not available for selection, Makalama tried out several combinations in the line up and will be expected to do the same today when the Blue Army takes Jinja Road to face Njeru Hurricanes.

Kobs are the early pace setters in Group C and will be overwhelming favourites against the Njeru-based outfit.

Meanwhile, defending champions Platinum Credit Heathens will be expected to meet tougher resistance than they faced the last time out, when they ran over Tooro Lions in a one-sided 138-07 victory in Fort Portal.

The Kyadondo outfit will be in search of a third straight victory when they host top division opposition Walukuba Barbarians.

Heathens are on top of Group A with maximum points (10) from the first two games and will be looking to make it three in a row.

Stanbic Black Pirates, who started their campaign in a shock defeat by Kampani’s Eagles, responded with a 71-00 over Kitgum Lions last Saturday and will be out to make it two in a row when they face Elgon Wolves in Mbale.

Uganda Cup

Playing Saturday

Gulu City Falcons vs. Impis -4pm, Gulu

Rhinos vs. Jinja Hippos -4pm, Legends

Mbarara Titans vs. Mongers -4pm, Mbarara

Njeru Hurricanes vs. KCB Kobs -4pm, Njeru

Kitgum Lions vs. Buffaloes -4pm, Kitgum

Elgon Wolves vs. Pirates -4pm, Mbale

Tooro Lions vs. Rams -4pm, Fort Portal