Uganda on the brink of Victoria Cup silverware

The Victoria Cup climaxes on Sunday at Kings Park Arena, Bweyogerere when Uganda host rivals Kenya. Having won both their ties against Zambia, today’s winner will walk away with silverware and after a week of competition. It will also be the Elgon Cup first leg.

Uganda started their campaign with a 30-8 win over Zambia last Saturday before Kenya also managed a 36-12 over the same opponents on Wednesday at Kyadondo Rugby Club. This leaves both Uganda and Kenya tied at five points while Zambia has nothing to show for their exploits, making this evening’s game a final of sorts.

For Uganda, both captain Ivan Magomu and coach Fred Mudoola have fronted talk of a four year project to propel test rugby back to the top after going into a limbo.

Starting the rebuild with silverware would be the ideal scenario for Uganda who have not won any major trophies since 2015 when they won the Rugby Africa tier 1B with John Duncan as coach and Brian Odongo as captain.

“This presents an opportunity for the side to taste glory if we win Sunday’s game. I believe it will even fuel the hunger within the group more than ever,” Magomu said. “I would also love to lift my first title as Rugby Cranes captain, so the motivation is there and everyone in camp wants it badly,."

Uganda will however have to improve their game after lacking in some facets against Zambia despite being comfortable winners.

They were slow and not aggressive enough at the breakdown. Zambia’s physicality also gave them something to think about for the opening stages of the game but Kenya will even present a taller order.

While Uganda have been off the test rugby radar for different reasons, their Kenya counterparts have kept in touch with the game.

In May, Kenya took part in the 2023 Currie Cup Division One where they played against tested opposition like Zimbabwe Goshawks, Eastern Province Elephants, San Clemente Rhinos, Boarder Bulldogs and Namibia’s Welwitschias.

The experience garnered from those duels is what Kenya wants to build on in the Victoria Cup. “We have prepared very sufficiently. We have tried to implement everything but I think it’s a continuation of where we left off the last time we assembled for the Currie Cup,” said Kenya assistant coach Carlos Katywa.