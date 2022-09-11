Uganda win Bowl at World Cup

RUGBY WORLD CUP SEVENS



Result - Bowl



Uganda 19-12 Germany



Uganda beat Germany 19-12 to win the Bowl competition at the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa on Sunday.



Tries from Philip Wokorach, Michael Wokorach and Ian Munyani gave the Rugby Cranes 7s a first victory over Germany in six games.



That result means that they finished 17th at the global showpiece, an improvement of two places from their debut in 2018.



Coach Tolbert Onyango was pleased with the result even if he felt his team deserved more following Friday's opening 33-7 loss to Samoa.



"Maybe, we could have done better but Samoa has good structures in attack," Onyango said. The Bowl is the third tier competition at this event.



Up to 40 teams, 24 men and 16 women, are taking part in the tournament that ends on Sunday. New Zealand are the defending champions in both men's and women's categories.