Ugandan rugby legend Wafula dead

Ugandan rugby is mourning one of its most loyal servants – Herbert Wafula – who died on Friday morning following illness.

In his heyday, Wafula was the national team – Rugby Cranes – captain. He often referred to as ‘Herbo’ in rugby circles.

After retiring, he went on coach Uganda and also work as Uganda Rugby Union (URU) country manager.

In addition, he coached many local clubs including Pirates, Warriors, Kobs and Rhinos.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Herbert Wafula, former @RugbyCranes captain, coach, team manager and URU Country Manager. May his soul rest in eternal peace," URU wrote on their X handle.

A utility backline player, his proudest moment came in 2002 when he led Uganda to a maiden victory in Kenya in the Africa Cup tier 1B tournament.

That 31-22 victory in Nairobi lifted Uganda to the top tier of world rugby for the first time – a journey that climaxed in winning the 2007 Africa Cup.

You can hardly think of anyone who has been part of the game for the past 25 years as much as Wafula.

At the time of his death, Wafula wrote weekly rugby column in the government newspaper - The New Vision.