Walukuba delight in Tororo as Pirates, Pearls edge closer

When the Uganda Rugby Union released the Nile Special Sevens schedule, No one imagined what the Mileke Border 7s hosted in Tororo over the weekend at Elgon View Grounds would serve.

The tournament easily passes as the best outing of all six so far with the last one coming on the opening weekend of September in Jinja as the Kyabazinga Sevens.

A new winner in Walukuba Barbarians, an invitation side in Tororo Crest that stirred things up with some of the best rugby the tournament has witnessed.

Kobs also had their 33-7 win against Walukuba rescinded for using an ineligible player despite talk of having used the right channels to field Eugene Ikaaba, the player in question.

This ensured Kobs finished second in their pool to play Stanbic Black Pirates in quarters, losing 21-0.

The weekend’s winners, Walukuba Barbarians, were in flight mode and it manifested when they shocked Platinum Credit Heathens 14-10 in the semifinals.

The animated figure of their coach Leo Lubambula on the sidelines left nothing in his arsenal to take down the Kyadondo Sevens winner.

In the final against Pirates, Walukuba scored tries through Bob Kawanda, Edward Emiemu and Gift Wokorach.

Pirates responded through Paul Bogota and Sydney Gongodyo but it was not enough to derail the first time finalists.

“The message is clear. I hope sides will start taking us more seriously because we have gone through a tough route to win this circuit. The plan is to return for the Kyabazinga Sevens with the same intent,” said Walukuba captain Bob Kawanda.

For Lubambula, the win brings the side confidence going to the last round which they host at Bugembe Stadium.

Pirates (112 points) still lead with an 11-point advantage and most likely to seal it in Jinja with a quarterfinals finish.

Heathens (101) leapfrog Kobs into second spot as the latter drop to third with 99 points.

Like their Kings Park housemates, Black Pearls too are almost there after winning a fourth circuit.

A try from Emmanuela Oroma and Emily Lekuru’s brace got them a 21-17 win over Avengers in what has become a familiar final on the trail.

A six point advantage at the top leaves them in pole position to defend their title.

Womens’ final

Avengers 17- 21 Black Pearls

MVP: Emily Lekuru

Men’s Finals

Walukuba 19-12 Pirates