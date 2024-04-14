Wasswa rescues Hippos, Heathens blow out Impis

Jinja Hippos' resilience was tested to the limits again when they snatched a last-minute victory beating Rhinos 25-23 in a nail-biting affair in the Nile Special Rugby Championship on Saturday at the Dam Waters.

The match was billed as the toughest fixture of the day and proved right after the two teams went toe-to-toe clutching on all available straws for points.

The visitors picked an early 10-9 lead after Ivan Kirabo converted Steven Kinyera’s try and another penalty of his own but Yassin Wasswa responded well with four successful penalties to hand a slim 12-10 lead at the break.

Andrew Odhiambo dotted down immediately after the breather and then Wasswa kicked the hosts to a healthy 22-13 lead but the Rhinos were not done yet.

Bol Zekaria touched down as Kirabo cut the deficit for the visitors to two points before Gavin Mutara’s sublime drop-kick earned them a 23-22 lead into the game's final seconds.

Wasswa came to the rescue again with a last-minute penalty kick from halfway that left the home crowd roaring and toasting.

“It was a tense moment and when I looked around the pitch, there was more pressure but I calmed myself down and believed because I had done it the whole day,” Wasswa painted a picture of the moment. “This game will prepare us mentally for the knockouts because they threw everything at us but we were able to come out victors,” the Hippos full-back added.

“We kept the fight and they also matched the strength but lost in the last play which I think was because of time disadvantage,” Allan Olweny, the Rhinos captain briefly said after the game.

The win consolidated Hippos' second spot with 39 points, four behind Heathens. The table leaders continued their unbeaten run after thrashing Impis 67-10 at Kyadondo. Pirates and Kobs maintained their chase for the third slot with 35-0 and 30-11 victories on the road to Kampani Eagles and Rams respectively. The wins lifted both sides to 33 points but holders Pirates rank higher due to a superior points difference.

Nile Special Rugby Championship

Results – Men

Rams 11-30 Kobs

Heathens 67-10 Impis

Jinja Hippos 25-23 Rhinos

Kampani Eagles 00-35 Black Pirates

Warriors 23-32 Mongers

Walukuba Barbarians 13-03 Buffaloes

Women

Blacks Pearls 46-35 Thunderbirds

Avengers 16-12 She-Wolves