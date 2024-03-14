Wokorach enjoying transition as end draws near
What you need to know:
Many, who have been accustomed to watching Wokorach, 34 this year and often talking about retirement, must be getting to terms with seeing the back row and not at outside centre.
Michael Wokorach has no qualms with playing in the pack after spending nearly 15 years in the Platinum Credit Heathens and Rugby Cranes backline.
Many, who have been accustomed to watching Wokorach, 34 this year and often talking about retirement, must be getting to terms with seeing the back row and not at outside centre.
“I am enjoying my rugby more now,” Wokorach says. This shows in the stats column as he has scored four tries in the Nile Special Rugby Championship.
Only Jinja Hippos’ Andrew Odhiambo (6) and Heathens (5) have scored but it has been smooth-sailing for one of Uganda’s most decorated players.
“Definitely the physicality is a bit different. You must stay a lot more focused in mastering the game plan.
“The work in the pack is heavy so you must be fit. However, having played in the backline, I am a bit more skilful in passing and sidestepping,” Wokorach notes.
Despite these tweaks, his side top the standings with 25 points from six games, four clear of Jinja Hippos and early pacesetters Rhinos.
Under the new format introduced by the Uganda Rugby Union (URU), the top seeds will face the team that finishes eighth in the quarterfinals.
“The plan is to finish as number which would give us an easier quarterfinal. We want to maintain our current position to get there,” he explains.
Heathens host Rhinos this weekend at Kyadondo in the pick of week seven fixtures.
Nile Special Rugby Championship
Saturday fixtures – 4pm
Kampani Eagles vs. Lifeguard Rams, Kitante
Impis vs. Plascon Mongers, Makerere
Warriors vs. KCB Kobs, Lgends
Heathens vs. Rhinos, Kyadondo
Pirates vs. Barbarians, Bweyogerere
Jinja Hippos vs. Buffaloes, Dam Waters
Top try scorers
Teams
Heathens 32 tries
Jinja Hippos 25
KCB Kobs 21
Pirates 21
Tries
Andrew Odhiambo (Jinja Hippos) 6 tries
Michael Amollo (Heathens) 5
Michael Wokorach (Heathens) 4
Joseph Oyel (Heathens) 4
Points - players
Ivan Kirabo (Rhinos) 72 points
Robin Odrua (Mongers) 71
Joab Oluoch (Buffaloes) 48
Yasin Wasswa (Hippos) 42