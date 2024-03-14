Wokorach enjoying transition as end draws near

Michael Wokorach has no qualms with playing in the pack after spending nearly 15 years in the Platinum Credit Heathens and Rugby Cranes backline.

Many, who have been accustomed to watching Wokorach, 34 this year and often talking about retirement, must be getting to terms with seeing the back row and not at outside centre.

“I am enjoying my rugby more now,” Wokorach says. This shows in the stats column as he has scored four tries in the Nile Special Rugby Championship.

Only Jinja Hippos’ Andrew Odhiambo (6) and Heathens (5) have scored but it has been smooth-sailing for one of Uganda’s most decorated players.

“Definitely the physicality is a bit different. You must stay a lot more focused in mastering the game plan.

“The work in the pack is heavy so you must be fit. However, having played in the backline, I am a bit more skilful in passing and sidestepping,” Wokorach notes.

Despite these tweaks, his side top the standings with 25 points from six games, four clear of Jinja Hippos and early pacesetters Rhinos.

Under the new format introduced by the Uganda Rugby Union (URU), the top seeds will face the team that finishes eighth in the quarterfinals.

“The plan is to finish as number which would give us an easier quarterfinal. We want to maintain our current position to get there,” he explains.

Heathens host Rhinos this weekend at Kyadondo in the pick of week seven fixtures.

Nile Special Rugby Championship

Saturday fixtures – 4pm

Kampani Eagles vs. Lifeguard Rams, Kitante

Impis vs. Plascon Mongers, Makerere

Warriors vs. KCB Kobs, Lgends

Heathens vs. Rhinos, Kyadondo

Pirates vs. Barbarians, Bweyogerere

Jinja Hippos vs. Buffaloes, Dam Waters

Top try scorers

Teams

Heathens 32 tries

Jinja Hippos 25

KCB Kobs 21

Pirates 21

Tries

Andrew Odhiambo (Jinja Hippos) 6 tries

Michael Amollo (Heathens) 5

Michael Wokorach (Heathens) 4

Joseph Oyel (Heathens) 4

Points - players

Ivan Kirabo (Rhinos) 72 points

Robin Odrua (Mongers) 71

Joab Oluoch (Buffaloes) 48