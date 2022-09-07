Wokorach praises Onyango tactical nous

Captain Michael Wokorach has hinged his faith in his coach Tolbert Onyango’s ability to create set ups that suit players ahead of the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

The quadrennial global showpiece gets underway on Friday in Cape Town, South Africa with 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams.

Just like their debut four years ago in San Francisco, USA, Uganda will open her campaign against Samoa hoping for a better result than the 45-7 drubbing back then.

Michael Wokorach believes that Onyango, often referred to as Tolly, will always make the right calls as Uganda seeks to improve on the 19th place finish where they won two and lost games.

“Tolly knows his team very well and has been with this team for quite some time and his tactical abilities are up there,” Michael Wokorach, part of the 7s set up since 2009, says.

The Kenyan-born tactician has been head coach of the Rugby Cranes 7s since 2013. In that time, Uganda have gone from near-nobodies to three-time African champions.

“Everyone on that team has a role. He knows how to handle the team. He knows our strengths and weaknesses as individuals so he used that to build his team,” Michael Wokorach adds.

The 32-year old veteran, part of two Africa Cup 7s winning sides in 2018 and 2022, goes into specifics of how Onyango picks his side.

First on the menu is the kick-off which for long was previously an Achilles heel. “At kick off, he knows Ian (Munyani) is tall and can pick the ball so he goes first.

“Then, he knows that Michael is strong and can suck in two or three people before the ball comes out for the runners,” a visibly proud Michael Wokorach explains further.

The team is mightily aware that their hope of earning is getting poster boy Philip Wokorach into good positions to impact the game.

Blessed with exceptional ability, he is often Uganda’s top points’ scorer on the international stage. At the last Rugby World Cup 7s, Philip Wokorach bagged 30 points, including four tries.

Timothy Kisiga also managed four tries in the sun. “You realise that Philip is not often with us in training because he plays in France so he isn’t involved in what we do back home,” Michael Wokorach narrates.

“Some of the game plans he may not be very aware of and has a short time to learn them. So, what Tolly tries is to give Philip liberty to do whatever he wants then he doesn’t get involved in many moves

“Everyone knows Philip is good with one man to beat or in space but not often to think for some other people. You have seen videos in France at fullback sidestepping the whole field.

“Then, we have two playmakers in Adrian (Kasito) and Aaron (Ofoywroth) at the center with a good work rate and both can tackle.

“In addition, we also have (Thomas) Kisiga in the middle who will always create for Philip,” Michael Wokorach, now a disciple of Tolly, shares.





It’s this brand of rugby that earned Uganda a convincing 28-0 victory over Zimbabwe to win the Africa Cup 7s this year. Only a repeat and more will be enough in Cape Town.





RUGBY WORLD CUP SEVENS

Friday fixtures – Preliminary round

Ireland vs. Portugal, 9.45am

Canada vs. Zimbabwe, 10.07am

Samoa vs. Uganda, 10.29am

Scotland vs. Jamaica, 10.51am

Kenya vs. Tonga, 11.23am

Wales vs. Korea, 11.45am

Hong Kong vs. Uruguay, 12.07pm

Germany vs. Chile, 12.29pm

Round of 16

England vs. Ireland/Portugal, 3.39pm

France vs. Canada/Zimbabwe, 4.02pm

USA vs. Samoa/Uganda, 4.39pm

New Zealand vs. Scotland/Jamaica, 5.01pm

Argentina v Kenya/Tonga, 5.23pm