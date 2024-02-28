Wokorach returns to Uganda Sevens squad

As the Uganda Rugby Sevens teams gears up for the second phase of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series set for March 8-10 in Montevideo, Uruguay, they will be boosted by the return of on of their most important players.

Philip Wokorach, who has not played for the team since the Rugby Africa Cup in Harare, Zimbabwe, last September, is among the 12 that were named by head coach Tolbert Onyango at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds Tuesday morning.

The France based professional carries with him lots of experience and the X-factor that has been lacking in the side during his time away.

The team will also welcome Nobert Okeny back after missing the Dubai Series with injury.

Uganda got off to a slow start, only defeating Portugal in the placement final to finish ninth in Dubai.

The return of Wokorach and Okeny into the side will be great improvement in depth and quality.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth, who picked up an injury in Dubai has also recovered in time for the South America trip.

Adrian Kasito, team captain Ian Munyani, Timothy Kisiga, Pius Ogena, Desire Ayera, Alex Aturinda and Isaac Massa are the familiar faces on the team.

“As a team, we have the belief that we can win all the games we have to play,” Kasito said.

He added: “Our fans should expect the best from us. There’s going to be lots of effort and hard work.”

Uganda will meet familiar foes Germany, hosts Uruguay and Papua New Guinea in Pool C of the competition.

Journey

The Challenger Series provide a clear promotion pathway to reach the pinnacle HSBC SVNS in 2025, with the top four placed teams from the 2024 Challenger, based on cumulative series points at the conclusion of the third round, securing their opportunity to compete in the new high stakes relegation play-off competition at the SVNS Grand Final in Madrid on 31 May-2 June, 2024 against the teams ranked ninth to 12th from HSBC SVNS 2024.

Four successful nations from this Grand Final play-off will secure their place in HSBC SVNS 2025, while the other four teams will compete in their regional qualification tournaments to earn the right to compete in the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2025.

Uganda Sevens Squad