Women’s Day presents midweek league action

Talk of Women’s Day in local rugby and all the memories point to that famous 30-14 Stanbic Pirates win over Kobs at Legends in the 2019 Nile Special Rugby Premiership.

For Kobs, it was more than a loss as they also lost their grip on the title with two games to go, gifting Heathens the title.

Four years later, Kobs have another fixture on Women’s Day, this time away from home as they visit Impis on Wednesday at the Graveyard.

With the margins so fine at the top of the league table, Kobs who lead the standings tied at 35 points with Heathens in second place target nothing less than maximum points (5).

Failure to do so could see Heathens who play away at Mongers leapfrog them.

Fresh from a 54-0 drubbing of Rhinos, the men in blue will be going after a sixth win on the bounce since losing 14-12 to Heathens on match Day Three.

Pirates who were on the summit of the log two weeks back found themselves staggering to third place after that 30-25 loss to Kobs at Kings Park although they remain just a point off Kobs and Heathens.

The Sea Robbers have since picked up the pieces with a 34-10 victory over Impis on Saturday.

They now travel to play Walukuba at the Abel Dhaira Memorial Stadium with expectations of picking up a result to keep the leaders in sight.

Hippos endured a slow start with losses to Impis, Heathens, Kobs and Pirates in their first five games.

However, beating Mongers, Buffaloes, Walukuba and Rams has lifted them to fourth place with 20 points, the same tally as Impis.

A win against Rhinos will get them away from Impis and closer to the leading pack.

Rams who sit at the bottom of the log with five points visit Buffaloes praying for a miracle of a first win of the season.

The Mulago based side have picked their points from a draw with Rhinos on top of collecting a losing bonus point against Walukuba, Impis and Mongers.

NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP

Wednesday fixtures

Impis vs. Kobs, Makerere

Rhinos vs. Hippos, Legends

Walukuba vs. Pirates Jinja

Mongers vs. Heathens, Entebbe

Rams vs. Buffaloes Makerere

Standings

Team P W L Bpts D Pts Kobs 7 7 1 7 0 35 Heathens 7 7 1 7 0 35 Pirates 7 7 1 6 0 34 Hippos 7 4 4 4 0 20 Impis 7 5 3 0 0 20 Buffaloes 7 4 4 2 0 18 Mongers 7 2 6 2 0 10 Walukuba 7 2 6 2 1 10 Rhinos 7 1 6 2 1 8 Rams 7 0 7 3 0 5