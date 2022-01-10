'Back with the big boys' - Sierra Leone ready for AFCON return

Sierra Leone's national team during a past football match. PHOTO/COURTESY

  • Ranked 108th in the world, Sierra Leone twice held Nigeria in qualifying, including coming from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 away, and pipped Benin to secure a berth at the finals.

Sierra Leone could not have asked for a tougher start to their first Africa Cup of Nations in quarter of a century than a match against holders Algeria on Tuesday, but coach John Keister says simply being in Cameroon is a step on the way to making the country competitive again.

