Kikomeko demands bul-lish title character against KCCA

Bul coach Abbey Kikomeko has looked at home while prowling the dugout at his new work station and has already bagged the Fufa Super Eight trophy.

Now ready to pit his tactical wit against the other 15 elite coaching brains in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, Kikomeko has warned next opponents - KCCA - not to expect any favours or flowers at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru on Saturday.

Buoyed by the opening 1-0 away triumph over Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba, the soft spoken gaffer wants to poke KCCA's Caf Confederation Cup fresh wounds inflicted by Libyan side Abu Salem on Sunday in Tunis.

"Obviously KCCA will want to get back on the winning ways before the return leg with Salem (at Kitende on September 30) but they should know we are also under immense pressure to win matches and challenge for the title," he told Score.

But it’s not just the on-field work of Kikomeko — or his players — that has involved Bul in the title talk, but also their impressive record at home and aggressive demenour.

Aware of the Traguil revolution

He seems to have done his homework about the new dawn at Lugogo that has Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil rebuilding KCCA using mainly new brooms.

" They bank on young players who are good at Traguil's favourite 3-5-2 system. We are the more experienced side and we intend to stick to our all conquering 4-3-3 formation to get maximum points," Kikomeko revealed.

Forwards Reagan Kalyowa, Lawrence Tezikya (netted against Bright Stars) and Alex Kitata might be the attacking trident assigned to poke holes in the KCCA feeble defence this afternoon.

"KCCA main strength is the five-man midfield that requires them to use and possess the ball well especially on the artificial turf.We have the ammunition to break them down at Njeru," he pledged.

Midfielders Pascal Ngobi, Ibrahim Kazindula, Jerome Kirya and skipper George Kasonko are all available to let him achieve his wish.

Kikomeko maintained he knows KCCA will want to win their first league game but in defenders Hillary Onek, Richard Tahomera, Nicholas Mwere, Walter Ochora and goalkeeper Thomas Ikara, he maintains he has an impregnable wall that can keep the visitors locked out.

Traguil will bank on forwards Abu Mayanja, Muhammad Shaban, Usama Arafat and Brazilian Joao Gabriel for goals against the Oil-makers.

KCCA have won three of the last five fixtures against Bul (all at home) but are yet to gain maximum points from the Eastern giants in the last two visits.

Eagles claws out

After an underwhelming season that saw Express finish a dismal 10th on the table and a lukewarm player transfer market, nothing truly exciting is expected at Wankulukuku this term.

Club coach James Odoch admitted that this is not the time for the Red Eagles diehards to dream of an eighth league diadem but promised a good fight.

"We are not targeting winning the league title this season because of the material (players) and the prevailing situation (of uncertainty) at the club. I want us to make the top four finish this term because I plan to build the team around many youngsters from the junior team." Odoch told SCORE recently .

As Wasswa Bbosa returns to Wankulukuku with Mbarara City to face his former employers, Odoch will look to new recruits Seif Batte, Isaac Waigona, Alpha Ssali, Andrew Kawooya and Stuart Mutebi for redemption.

Mbarara City lost their opening match 1-0 to NEC at Kakyeka while Express were not in action with their game against KCCA postponed.