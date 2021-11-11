2022 World Cup: One chance, one shot for Cranes

There is every chance that both Uganda and Mali could fail to pick maximum points against Kenya and Rwanda today and still be finely poised for the final do on Sunday.

Both can also win today and the result and expectations would still be the same. Should any of the above play out, Uganda would still have to beat Mali, who will host the Cranes in the final Group E game in Conakry - Guinea, to progress to the final World Cup qualifying phase. Mali, then, would only need a draw to advance as group leaders.

Seize the moment

Mali can actually afford a draw in Kigali and would still be in control on Sunday no matter the result between Uganda and Kenya. And that is where it gets tighter for Uganda. Coach Micho Sredojevic’s men have limited options.

They cannot afford to leave their fate in Rwanda’s hands to save them against Mali in today’s penultimate qualifying group games. Uganda’s is a case of one chance, one moment, one opportunity!

Like American rapper Eminem sings in Lose Yourself, the Cranes better lose themselves in the music at Kitende today. It is their moment and they own it, and they better never let it go because “You only get one shot, one chance, and this chance comes once in a lifetime.”

Points, pride at stake

Today is not the day to indulge in calculous, but professionally going about business against a side whose staple is frustrating Uganda when their neighbours have a chance to shine

Just win this one and Sunday will take care of itself, or you will have to endure a trip to Guinea as dejected diplomats ending a tour of duty. “Kenya has always given us challenges,” admitted Moses Waiswa the Cranes and SuperSport United midfielder.

“They have very many professional players but I think everyone that has been selected on our side is ready to face them and all we want is to win against our neighbours.

“I would say derbies are not about who is strong and who is weak or who needs the game more, they are always difficult games no matter the situation. But we are ready and motivated.” Kenya captain Michael Olunga is not promising it any easier for the hosts despite the Harambee Stars having already fallen out of the running to Qatar 2022.

“Although we don’t stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup, we are going to represent Kenya. So, we have our nation to make proud,” Olunga, who has scored Kenya’s only goal of this campaign, said.

Kenya last beat Uganda in a in 2004, while the Harambee Stars last won in Uganda in 1996.

How they could set up

Micho will have to choose between Charles Lukwago and Isma Watenga in goal, with some shuffling expected in central defence now that Motherwell’s Bevis Mugabi is back in the mix. Timothy Awany alongside Mugabi would be easy picks for Micho, while Denis Iguma and Isaac Muleme run the right and left back positions.

Khalid Aucho is back after serving his suspension and should form a midfield partnership alongside a more adventurous Waiswa.

Back in the fold and playing continental football for Algeria’s Paradou, Allan Okello, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Milton Karisa, will likely operate behind Fahad Bayo in the always alternating 4-2-3-1 formation.

Ashdod’s (Israel) Bayo has scored Uganda’s only two goals in the qualification so far, while the Cranes are yet to concede in four matches.

Mali top Group E on 10 points, while the Cranes are two behind with Kenya and Rwanda third and fourth respectively. Only the group winner advances to the playoffs