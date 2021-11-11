Prime

2022 World Cup: One chance, one shot for Cranes

Time To Come Through. Today’s match against Kenya gives several Ugandan starlets like Bobosi Byaruhanga (R) a chance to come good at the big stage. Photo/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • No Shortcut. The only sure way for Uganda to give themselves a good chance ahead of Sunday is to do their part today and not worry about events elsewhere.

There is every chance that both Uganda and Mali could fail to pick maximum points against Kenya and Rwanda today and still be finely poised for the final do on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.