2022 World Cup: Uganda, Kenya renew rivalry

The Uganda Cranes before kickoff at the St Mary's stadium on October 11. PHOTO/FUFA

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • Two-horse race. Kenya and Rwanda are out of the running for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, leaving Group E leaders Mali and Uganda to fight it out for the only playoff ticket.

  • 0 - 0 Flashback: Uganda failed to qualify for the 2012 Afcon finals in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea after a goalless draw against Kenya in Namboole.

  • The match, on the eve of Independence in 2011,started on a sour note with the infamous suspension of Cranes talisman David Obua before Kenyan keeper Arnold Origi’s heroics left Namboole in tears. 

Kenya return to Uganda on Thursday for a first qualification campaign of similar stature since the heartbreaking draw at Namboole that denied Uganda a 2012 Afcon slot.

