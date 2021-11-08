2022 World Cup: Uganda, Kenya renew rivalry

Kenya return to Uganda on Thursday for a first qualification campaign of similar stature since the heartbreaking draw at Namboole that denied Uganda a 2012 Afcon slot.

None of the Cranes players from that 2012 heartbreak will be in Thursday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier after the last of the lot – Denis Onyango – retired earlier this year.

That big East African rivalry resumes again, this time at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Party spoilers

Just like they arrived for that fateful day at Namboole, then, the Harambee Stars again touch down at Entebbe airport with absolutely nothing to play for, bar thwarting Uganda’s efforts.

“We are focused on this match,” said Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic, “they will come with pride and ready to spoil the party like they have ever done against Uganda.”

When they did that in 2011, Scotsman Bobby Williamson was in charge.

“We are preparing ourselves in the best way possible. We only ask for support from every stakeholder,” added Micho.

Kenya and Rwanda are already out of the running for the ticket to Qatar 2022, leaving Group E leaders Mali and Uganda to fight it out for the only spot to the playoffs.

For the Cranes to go into the final game away to Mali at the weekend with a chance to progress, they must beat Kenya at home.

If the Cranes fail to pick maximum points off Kenya, a Mali win in Kigali against Rwanda will confirm the West Africans as the group winners, rendering the final match redundant for Uganda.

As part of the preparations for that big clash against Kenya coach Engin Firat’s men, Micho gave local-based players a run against the Northern Region Select side in Kitgum last week.

The Cranes, who entered residential camp on Friday, won 3-1 with Ibrahim Orit, Rogers Mato and Shafik Kagimu scoring and Brian Obedi getting the host’s consolation from the penalty spot.

Kenya, who end their campaign at home to Rwanda, entered camp on Saturday after Firat named a 27-man squad for the remaining task.

Just like in the 2012 Afcon qualifiers in Nairobi, the two nations could only settle for a goalless draw at Nyayo in this campaign. Micho and Cranes will hope the Kampala affair is better.

Cranes players in camp

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (St George, Ethiopia), Mathias Kigonya (Azam, Tz), Joel Mutakubwa (Express)

Defenders: Paul Willa, Aziizi Kayondo, Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa (all Vipers), Denis Iguma, John Revita, Geoffrey Wasswa (all KCCA), Kenneth Semakula, Garvin Kizito (both SC Villa), Ashraf Mandela (URA)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga, Milton Karisa, Bright Anukani (all Vipers), Mahad Kakooza (Express), Shafik Kagimu (URA), Julius Poloto (KCCA)

Forwards: Davis Kasirye, Sadat Anaku, Rogers Mato (all KCCA), Steven Mukwala (URA), Martin Kizza (Express), Ibrahim Orit and Yunus Sentamu (Vipers)









GroupE Fixtures