Achai stakes valid claim on open Cranes left-back role

Arguably the most consistent fullback in the ongoing StarTimes Uganda Premier League season, KCCA left-back Herbert Achai has another platform to exhibit his craft.

He has penetrated Micho Sredojevic's rebuilding plans and earned a slot on the team bound for the Navruz Cup in Uzbekistan this weekend.

Achai put in a commendable shift during Uganda Cranes' 1-all draw with Buganda Region select side on Sunday in Mityana and must have left Micho wanting more.

Related Micho backs Okello after forward wins fitness race Soccer

He steps up at a time when no one holds a patent right for the left-back slot since the premature retirement of Godfrey Walusimbi.

Wingers like Isaac Muleme, Joseph Ochaya, Disan Galiwango, Mustafa Kizza and Aziz Kayondo have all tried to fill the void to less satisfaction, hence giving Achai an opportune moment to pounce.

As the national team departed aboard the Turkish Airlines flight TK 612 on Tuesday morning, it was well stated out that Achai would vie with the now Czech Republic based Kayondo for a starting berth at left-back.

The Serbian tactician emphasized that he is still moulding a formidable team that should put up a telling challenge in the upcoming Chan and Afcon 2023 qualifiers.

"We are using the Navruz Cup to assemble the teams that will feature in the qualifiers of Chan 2023 and Afcon 2023 tournaments. There is a balance of players in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League as well as those featuring in the diaspora leagues," Micho revealed.

At KCCA, Achai has been the ever present commanding figure in Morley Byekwaso's constantly changing first eleven with an impeccable ability to offence and defence.

His set piece artistry has greatly improved overtime and so is his crossing of the ball.In the Cranes last training session at Wakisha Stadium on Monday, Micho dwelt most on crossing the ball into the opposition box, and Achai will come in handy.

KCCA has conceded the least number of goals in the league -15 along with Express - another testament of Achai's indefatigable contribution in showering up the defence.

Robustness personified

His versatility has seen him operate at centre-back, right-back, attacking winger and as a central midfielder in his formative years.Having emerged out of Mustafa Kizza's shadow, Achai is now at the make or break stage of his sprouting career.

Navruz Cup – 2022:

March 25-29 – Markaziy Stadium, Namangan

Friday

Uganda Cranes vs. Tajikistan

Uzbekistan vs Krygz Republic

Traveling players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago, Nafian Alionzi, Benjamin Ochan

Defenders: Bevis Mugabi, James Begisa, Aziz Kayondo, Herbert Achai, Halid Lwaliwa, Hassan Jurua, Livingston Mulondo

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga, Khalid Aucho, Marvin Youngman, Moses Waiswa, Steven Serwadda