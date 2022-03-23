Micho backs Okello after forward wins fitness race

Uganda Cranes will use the upcoming Fifa window to try out a cocktail of fresh, young, current and returning players ahead of yet another attempt at qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations after failing the Cameroon 2021 test.

Coach Micho Sredojevic leads his team to the Central Asian nation and former Soviet Republic of Uzbekistan for a four-nation tournament, which runs from March 25 to 29, as guests. And until Sunday night, however; it was unclear whether Algeria-based Allan Okello would travel to Uzbekistan.

He’s out, he’s in

The 21-year-old had been in a tough fitness race after missing Paradou’s last six league games with a knee injury.

He played over 90 per cent of the team’s first 16 league games, scoring once and assisting twice - with his last involvement coming on February 9 - before injury struck.

And despite returning to first team training in Algeria just last week, his club was still playing it cautious about whether he would join the Cranes or not. But that is all sorted now.

Okello will be part of the Cranes team tuning up for Uganda’s 2023 Afcon qualifying campaign in Uzbekistan this week before the real continental test in June.

“He got cleared by the doctors on Sunday night and Micho wanted him as part of the team,” Okello’s management representative, Atubo Sultan Suliz, confirmed to Daily Monitor.

A flight ticket was immediately issued, and Okello’s journey that started from Algiers, Tunis via Istanbul yesterday ends with him joining the team in Uzbekistan today.

Glimpses of brilliance

Okello, who shrugged off a frustrating start to his Algerian football life to become one of the most regular Paradou players this season, is one of the few Cranes players that have shown glimpses of brilliance in that number 10 role.

And in the last game he started for Cranes, the 1-0 World Cup qualifying away defeat to Mali last November, Micho saw glimpses of promise to believe the boy could play a significant role if handled well.

“In his last competitive match he was a starter, he convinced us that he could be an answer to the creative department for Uganda Cranes for many years to come due to his age, his mindset…” Micho told Daily Monitor.

“... also due to the fact that he is playing with Paradou in one of the most competitive leagues in Africa that has always had teams that are competing in the group stages of inter-club Africa competitions.

“His contract also expires in June, so we are looking to move him across the Mediterranean to Europe because he has upgraded his game to a level where he is able to play in Europe.”

Top level

Micho added: “So I’m looking forward to his best performances yet to come in Uganda Cranes to prove he has reached the level of one of the leaders in the team.”

The Serb also revealed that he was “in constant touch with him (Okello) and his management almost everyday and the boy is grounded. That is important.”

Okello himself recently told Daily Monitor he now felt ready to carry the creative burden for both club and country. The Cranes, whose last two appearances came at Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019, are hoping to qualify for Ivory Coast 2023 Afcon after missing out on the last edition in Cameroon.

Uganda's Fifa window

March 25-29: Uzbekistan four-nation tournament

June 1-14: 2023 Afcon qualifiers start