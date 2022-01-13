Acholi Quarters sides hungry for Slums Soccer final berths

Girls Wanna Have Fun. NB of Acholi Quarters in action against Mbuya Slums (green) during the preliminary round of the slums tourney. PHOTO/D.S MUKOOZA

By  David S. Mukooza

What you need to know:

Day Of Reckoning. The curtains come down on the coronavirus-hampered tournament on Saturday (January 15th) with a grand finale bonanza like no other. There is a bull at stake for the men’s final winner.

Despite not being fully ready, the Acholi Quarters Playground project under the auspices of Aliguma Foundation has been a bee-hive activity since December 1st with the sixth edition of the Annual Slums Soccer Tournament.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.