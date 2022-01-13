Acholi Quarters sides hungry for Slums Soccer final berths

Despite not being fully ready, the Acholi Quarters Playground project under the auspices of Aliguma Foundation has been a bee-hive activity since December 1st with the sixth edition of the Annual Slums Soccer Tournament.

The curtains come down on the coronavirus-hampered tournament on Saturday (January 15th) with a grand finale bonanza like no other. Different prizes including a bull and goats have been added to the menu to complement trophies, medals and sets of jerseys for the first time in the Aliguma Foundation organised competition with special dignitaries from the Italian Embassy, United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Ministry of Kampala and Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) expected to attend.

But for the remaining 12 teams to earn a right to stay in contention for the big prizes this weekend and a chance to mix and mingle with the invited high caliber guests, they must work hard to emerge unscathed from the today’s semifinals showdowns.

In the latest category of Under 16 Boys, Young Stars take on Kiganda FC in the first semifinal before Ubuntu FC lock horns with Tiger Junior FC. Kiganda FC will once again be in the mix against Acholi Quarters I in the first semifinal of the women’s category that attracted six teams. Women of Purpose are pitted against Acholi Quarters II in the second semifinal of the category that has drawn big crowds throughout.

The much-coveted men’s semifinals will crown the day with Acholi Quarters’ NB exchanging pleasantries with Naguru’s Kawenja FC before Mbuya Slums FC trades blows with defending champions Tiger, also of Acholi Quarters.

“This is our biggest edition,” said Mukoiko Ismail, the L.C III Councilor of Banda Zone B1.

“The prize structure is exciting and the teams will be fighting to win it all. Covid-19 has hampered us and some teams will lose players since some children have gone back to school. But slums are always full of talent and be sure to witness only thrilling matches.”

The U-16 Boys and Women matches will last 25 minutes per half whereas the Men’s matches will last the entire 90 minutes and post-match penalties if a stalemate is realized after regular time.

“We have had a good turn out this year with 26 men’s teams, 14 U-16 Boys Teams and six women’s teams participating in this year’s event. It is without surprise that Acholi Quarters, who registered no less than 16 teams, have dominated the knockout phase across the three categories. But this would not have been possible without our partners, sponsors and well-wishers.”

UEFA Foundation through their Sports and Resilience Empowerment Project (SREP) are the primary partners for AF for this annual showpiece.

FORMER CHAMPIONS

2021: Tiger FC

2020: Luigi Slum

2019: Luigi Slum

2018: Kiganda Slum

2017: Kawenja Slum

