Advantage North Africa

Africa’s five slots at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar later this year will be filled when the 10 teams clash in the second legs of the final play-offs.

As it stands, the four north African outfits hold the upper hand over the west and central African teams.

Egypt leads African champions Senegal by a goal, Tunisia and Algeria picked crucial victories away in Bamako and Douala, while Morocco has an away goal to build on against DR Congo.

But the West African derby between Nigeria and Ghana is still open following their goalless draw in Kumasi last Friday.

Senegal vs. Egypt (0-1)

Less than two months after celebrating their first Africa Cup of Nations triumph, Senegal are on the verge of missing the World Cup. They fell to Saliu Ciss’ own goal inside four minutes after Mohamed Salah’s strike ricochetted off the woodwork.

Coach Aliou Cisse’s side must overturn the deficit when they meet at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade in Dakar tonight.

Prior to that loss, Senegal had gone 13 matches in a row without defeat but still again, they will be cushioned by their recent form. In Dakar, they have won seven and drawn one of their last eight matches since July 2019.

The Pharaohs have not beaten the Lions of Teranga away in recent meetings. However, coach Carlos Queiroz’s side would love to complete the revenge for the loss in the Afcon final.

They will have to do it without Al Ahly defender Mohamed Abdelmonem, who suffered a concussion toward half-time in Cairo. Ramadan Sobhi and Mohamed Hany are injured too.

For Senegal, Kalidou Koulibaly’s defensive partner Abdou Diallo limped early in Cairo and joined Seny Dieng and Alfred Gomis in the treatment room.

Nigeria vs. Ghana (0-0)

Neither the Super Eagles nor the Black Stars were clinical enough to deserve victory at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. Interim Ghana coach Otto Addo and his opposite Augustine Eguavoen now carry the pressure for the tense 90 minutes to the Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Ghana, who played three straight World Cup shows in 2006, 2010 and 2014, have not won any match in their last five competitive outings yet Nigeria have just won once in the last five at home.

Eguavoen will likely start Leicester’s Lookman Ademola ahead of Moses Simon to complete the trio of Leicester teammate Kelechi Iheanacho and Watford man Emmanuel Dennis, all behind Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Algeria vs. Cameroon (1-0)

The Cameroonian house is in disarray after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Algeria in Douala. Islam Slimani’s goal leaves an eighth World Cup appearance for the Indomitable Lions looking grim at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida.

Here, Algeria have played more than 40 matches since 2004 and not lost, so Rigobert Song’s side has a mountain to climb. And if the blunt display in Douala is anything to go by, then Vincent Aboubakar and company must up the ante.

The 2021 Afcon top scorer Aboubakar limped off on Friday and Song will still do without midfielder Frank Anguissa.

With Soufiane Feghouli and Riyad Mahrez following Slimani upfront, Algerian Djamel Belmadi could switch back to a 4-2-3-1 system to shut this out.

Morocco vs. DR Congo (1-1)

The Atlas Lions are eyeing a second successive appearance at the World Cup following a 1-1 draw in Kinshasa.

At the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca tonight, Vahid Halilhodžić will be looking to a fourth straight World Cup as a coach after guiding Ivory Coast at South Africa 2010, Algeria at Brazil 2014, Japan at Russia 2018.

DR Congo last featured at the World Cup in 1974, and will rely on Dieumerci Mbokani and Cedric Bakambu for goals.

WEEKEND RESULTS

Senegal vs. Egypt 8pm

Nigeria vs. Ghana 8pm

Algeria vs. Cameroon 10.30pm

Morocco vs. DR Congo 10.30pm