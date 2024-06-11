Algeria extinguish fire, 26 years on

October 2, 1998 is one of the most famous days in the history of the national football team – the Uganda Cranes.

When it comes to big stages, few matches come to my mind like that qualifier against Algeria when Hassan Mubiru made a grand debut.

Uganda had not been to Algeria since 1983 but was spurred on to end the jinx by a vociferous Nakivubo stadium crowd.

There were so many sad faces at fulltime. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Majid Musisi had failed to make the trip to Kampala. Coach Asumani Lubowa unleashed a new gem in Mubiru, who had had a good season with SC Villa.

It was widely viewed that the decision to start Mubiru in such a big game was a gamble but it paid off later in the second half when he connected with Phillip Obwin’s delightful cross to give The Cranes the lead.

However, celebrations were short-lived when Algerian gem Bilal Dziri overran The Cranes midfield and scored a beautiful goal from distance.

With huge crowd silent, Mubiru did the unthinkable when he intercepted a bad clearance by the Algerian defence before striking a sensational volley into the roof of the net from an acute angle.

It was a sensational end to the pulsating match and fans stormed the pitch at the final whistle to lift the new star of Ugandan football.

More than 25 years later, Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic made five changes after a surprise home loss to Guinea last week and they paid off with a 2-1 Group G victory against Uganda at Namboole Stadium on Monday night.

Mutyaba gave Uganda the lead.

A careless pass by Mohamed Madani allowed Travis Mutyaba to race through and beat goalkeeper Anthony Mandrea and put Uganda ahead on 10 minutes.

That sent the packed stadium into ruptures for a team that had not lost at Namboole since 2014. However, this week was only a return to the ground after five years following refurbishment.

Houssem Aouar levelled in the first minute of the second half and former West Ham United forward Said Benrahma struck the 58th-minute match-winner.

The fire lit in the 90s was extinguished. Algeria top the table with nine points. Mozambique joined Algeria on nine points.