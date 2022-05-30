Algeria records give Cranes hope

Uganda have for years suffered drubbings at the hands of North African opposition – in North Africa.

Another North African adversary awaits on Saturday in Algiers, Algeria, when the Cranes open their Afcon 2023 qualifying campaign against the Fennec Foxes. But encouragingly, of all the North Africans, it is against Algeria that Uganda have found some measured respite.

Uganda and Algeria come into this weekend’s clash having met 11 times, with the Fennec Foxes winning four times and the Cranes one fewer. Four have ended in draws.

Three of four Algerian wins have come in competitive fixtures; a 4-0 victory at the 1968 Afcon finals tournament, 3-0 win in an Olympic qualifier in 1983, and a 2000 Afcon qualifying return leg (3-0) tie.

Memorable clashes

All three wins for Uganda have also been in competitive matches, including a big 4-1 Olympic qualifying banger at Nakivubo in 1983. Paul Hasule grabbed a brace and Philip Omondi and Issa Ssekatawa scored the other goals in that.

The others are the two 2-1 victories – also at Nakivubo – in the 1974 and 2000 Afcon qualifying encounters.

The 2-1 Afcon qualifying victory in 1998, to be exact, also gave Uganda a proper introduction of Hassan Mubiru, the striker scoring both goals.

Worth noting, however, on all of Uganda’s three victories, the Cranes qualified at the expense of Algeria only once.

Then Ashe Mukasa and Denis Obua’s goals secured a 2-1 victory in Kampala and Polly Ouma scored the equaliser for 1-1 in Oran for Uganda to qualify for Afcon 1974 finals.

Mahrez ruled out

However, both Uganda and Algeria coaches, Micho Sredojevic and Djamel Belmadi, have been clear there are “no more small teams in Africa,” although they also admit the Fennec Foxes are group big dogs.

Former Cranes midfielder Tony Mawejje also acknowledged to this newspaper days ago that “everyone will be fighting to finish second in the group” – behind Algeria.

But as Micho leads his boys for a week-long acclimatisation camp in Tunisia before Saturday’s showdown in Algiers, he will look at these stats and draw encouragement.

Micho will also sigh with relief at the absence of Manchester City superstar Riyad Mahrez, who requested his coach to excuse him from the opening two qualifying games (the other against Tanzania) citing fatigue after 47 games for his club.

But Algeria still have enough firepower to worry Timothy Awany, Bevis Mugabi and company all evening.

The Cranes will host Niger at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende four days after the Oran affair.

The top two teams between Uganda, Algeria, Tanzania and Niger after six rounds of matches will qualify for the finals Afcon tournament in Ivory Coast due next year.

Micho drops pros

The four England-based players led by Ibra Sekajja will have to do more after Micho left them out of the team that travelled to Tunisia on Saturday.

Seventeen players that have been camping in Kampala all week will be joined by eight foreign-based others in Brevis Mugabi, Allan Okello, Allan Kyambadde, Elvis Bwomono and Khalid Aucho in Tunisia. The others are Aziz Kayondo, Derrick Kakooza and Steven Serwadda.

Head to Head

Matches 11

Uganda wins 3

Algeria wins 4