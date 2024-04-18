Angolan Katenga a bright spot in KCCA gloom

It may have been a regrettable season for KCCA, but Angolan forward Etienne Katenga's output keeps getting better on an individual level.

Foreign players and coaches rarely hit the ground in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League which accounts for the ridule that greeted pacy Katenga and his compatriots Carlos Da Silva Cungulo, Adilson Bruno and Aires Emilson Gonzaga upon their arrival in July last year.

As KCCA hobbled out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup on Saturday, Katenga had acrobatically scored the leveller against Bul at Njeru for the match to end in a 1-all draw before they lost out via shootouts.

Ever present in the yellow and blue of KCCA skilfully racing down both flanks, Katenga has formed a daunting trio with striker Muhammad Shaban and winger Usama Arafat that at times looks unstoppable.

He has mastered four goals in the league for sixth-placed KCCA - with 35 points from 22 matches - against Gaddafi (twice), Express and SC Villa, and all can pass for collector's items.

Upon being signed up on a two-year contract by then KCCA Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil on July 30, the Asa FC, Saurimo, and CD Lunda Sul (all Angola) forward declared his devotion to the Kasasiro Boys that had even lured Brazilians Joao Gabriel, Vinicius Michael.

"This is a club with a great history and tradition, and I’m excited to be a part of it. I know that I’m joining a team of great players, and I’m looking forward to working with them and helping the team achieve success," said Katenga, who also has DR Congo roots.

The secret to his stellar start at Lugogo can be drawn to his down to earth demeanor and being a workaholic that exudes professional traits.

It is worth noting that Katenga and attacking midfielder Gui are the only commendable and profitable contributors from the foreign legion that KCCA ushered in to alter their faded fortunes.

Even when Traguil was shown the exit door for tactical ineptitude in November, Katenga stayed focused on his assignment and gradually stole new gaffer Abdallah Mubiru's heart to an extent of being a first team regular starter and go-to man at that.

As KCCA plots to floor Wasswa Bbosa's tenth-placed Mbarara City (28 points from 22 matches) today at Lugogo, Mubiru will rely on Katenga to achieve the club's targeted 'decent finish'.

With the league glory seeming unlikely, it keeps getting worse for Mubiru who was supposed to be KCCA's saviour when he was hired just over five months ago but he promised to right the wrongs soon.

"Our focus in the league hasn't changed. We didn't manage this game well (against Bul) because there were mistakes we made that we need to correct as we look forward to facing Mbarara City in the league," he said.

At the Prisons Ground-Luzira earlier, third-from-bottom Busoga United (18 points from 22 matches) will visit Muhammad Ssenfuma's Maroons that sits seventh in the table with 35 points from 23 matches.

Etienne Katenga at a glance

Current club: KCCA

Jersey Number; 10

Position: Winger/Forward

Date of Birth: 31/12/1998

Former Clubs: Saurimo FC, Asa FC, CD Lunda Sul

Contract: Two years (2023 – 2025)

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Thursday fixtures

KCCA vs. Mbarara City, 7pm (Lugogo)

Live on Fufa TV