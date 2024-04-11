Battle for points in FWSL run-in

The Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) has turned on its head as the sides pushing for the title battle those trying to avoid the drop.

If last weekend’s draw between lowly Makerere University and Kawempe Muslim was not a good shock to the system, then Rines SS snatching their first ever point off Kampala Queens (KQ) the next day was a good wake up call for the league.

But before we could even process it, Lady Doves ended Kawempe’s unbeaten record in a midweek tie and a few hours later, a somewhat safe Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga was held to a 1-1 draw by strugglers Wakiso Hill.

On Saturday, Wakiso visit Makerere, who have drawn in nine out of their 13 games including six out of seven at home. The bad news for Makerere is that the sides with the most draws from the previous two seasons have been relegated.

Wakiso has a chance because the only game Makerere has lost at home was to fellow relegation strugglers Asubo Ladies; 4-2 in January. But the lone win for the university side came on the opening weekend last October against Wakiso.

Furthermore, UMHS confront a tough head-to-head against KQ – a side they have beaten just once in the last 10 meetings. KQ, however, need to put their ghosts behind them and start chasing Kawempe.

Fighting Sunday

Kawempe host another stubborn side in Rines, who have not lost in their last five games, on Sunday.

“We know it will be a difficult game but we are trying to fight to be safe so we will prepare well,” Rines coach Bright Nyanzi said.

Kawempe have been their own enemies. They naively refused to ask for a postponement when it was clear most of the players would prefer to be celebrating Eid on Wednesday.

They also tried to fix an unbroken defence and are paying for it. Centre-back Ritah Mushimire, who had been away for a few training sessions, was dropped and replaced by Sharifah Nakimera – a right back – for the last two fixtures and the clean sheets have disappeared.

Elsewhere, on Sunday, Asubo will be buoyed to go to Luzira as She Maroons have just lost there to Rines while Lady Doves hope the home charm continues as they host Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals.

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 13 8 4 1 24 8 28

Kampala Queens 12 7 4 1 18 8 25

She Maroons 13 5 4 4 21 15 19

Uganda Martyrs 13 5 4 4 16 15 19

Rines SS WFC 13 4 4 5 14 22 16

Lady Doves 13 4 3 6 18 17 15

UCU Lady Cardinals 13 3 5 5 9 11 14

Makerere University 13 1 9 3 13 18 12

Wakiso Hill WFC 13 3 3 7 12 20 12

Asubo Ladies 12 2 4 6 14 24 10

FWSL Fixtures

Saturday, 10am

UMHS Lubaga vs. Kampala Queens, St. Gerald – Lubaga

Makerere University vs. Wakiso Hill, Makerere

Sunday, 10am

Kawempe Muslim vs. Rines SS, Kawempe

She Maroons vs. Asubo Ladies, Luzira Prisons

Lady Doves vs. UCU Lady Cardinals, Katusabe Dove – Masindi