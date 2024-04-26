Bayern Munich could be a bigger challenge for Real Madrid in Champions League semi final

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said forward Serge Gnabry "will play and will score" in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Real Madrid, but Leroy Sane's status for the match is in doubt.

Gnabry scored a goal in Bayern's 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the first leg of the quarter-finals on April 9 before he suffered a muscle injury. Tuchel said he would return next week but would not reveal whether he would start.

Spectators will witness the meeting between Bayern and Real Madrid as the match is expected to be a heated one, as both teams will be doing their best to get the coveted trophy. It is especially important for Real Madrid, who can get the 15th cup in their history. Let's take a look at each team's capabilities and overall football match predictions

FC Bayern's capabilities

The team Bayern showed quite good results in this tournament. For the 48 matches played, the team managed to win more than 23 victories, draw in 5 matches and lose in 10 meetings. The team occupies the top 10 position in the overall standings.

As for the composition of the team, it is in a good condition in this tournament. Especially supporting the team recently bought player Harry Kane, who has already managed to score several key goals. Also this player managed to take Bayern to the final last season.

Real Madrid club opportunities

As for Real Madrid, the club is also showing great performances this season despite the absence of several key players due to new contract signings and long-term injuries. Despite this, the club has managed to play 50 matches out of which only 2 were defeats and 10 draws.

In the last meeting, these clubs met on the field of Bayern, where the hosts won a resounding victory of 3:1. This match was in 2019. Previously, the clubs have also met. Based on the results of previous games, the teams have a winning percentage of 33% against 56% in favour of Real Madrid. However, it is not worth evaluating the outcome of the last meetings of these teams, because the last game was almost 5 years ago.

Overall prediction for the meeting

As for the general prediction, most experts believe that at least one of the clubs will score a goal. At the same time, the chances of a goal for both teams are identical. The strength of Real Madrid is overlapped by the average number of goals 2.6 for Bayern against 2.2 for Real.

It is not recommended to bet on a draw or a win for either team. As both teams have identical odds for the opportunity. It is recommended to choose for betting exactly the number of totals. If you want to bet on a win, it is better to favour Real Madrid.