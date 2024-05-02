Big League run-in: Who is going up?

As the 2023/24 betPawa Big League enters the final stretch with just four match days remaining, the promotion race is heating up, promising lots of excitement and drama until the final whistle.

In history, there has never been a more competitive season like this. More than half of the teams in the division have a realistic chance of going up or down.

Kitara, Mbarara City and Nec were promoted last season after attaining 61, 60 and 57 points but from the look of things, this year’s contenders will qualify with lesser.

Kiyinda Boys on seventh and Booma on eighth with 35 and 33 points respectively can earn promotion or be relegated based on the permutations. That is how tight and balanced the season has been.

A quick look at the remaining fixtures shows that each of the contenders has a direct rival to deal with or some potential banana skins from a number of those fighting for survival. Results at home have been crucial and will definitely be in the remaining stretch.

Cops almost there

Police lead the table 44 points but have to deal with Onduparaka and Kataka along the way. The Cops have struggled on the road, winning only twice but will be boosted by the fact that they have three of their five fixtures at home.

Kataka following with 41 points have the toughest schedule on paper with trips to third-placed Lugazi this weekend and then a wounded Booma and relegation-threatened Calvary away before closing the season with Police.

Lugazi and Mbale Heroes have blown hot and cold with several managerial changes that have disrupted their stability. The two follow each other and are pegged on 40 points but Lugazi has a favourable run-in against bottom-half sides Kigezi, Elephants, Kaaro and Jinja North in their final games. They will probably face those teams with less pressure after the quartet has known their fate.

Caterpillars threaten

If form and momentum play a key role, then Onduparaka is the team to place the bet on.

The Caterpillars laid just a point above red line in the first round but have been on an unbeaten run in the second phase winning six and drawing only three to sit fifth with 38 points, two below the green belt. In fact, they’re just six points off leaders Police whom they still have to play before wrapping up their season.

“We peaked at the right moment and want to build on this momentum to finish on a high and bounce back into the league,” their assistant coach Ahmed Borini said ahead of their trip away to Booma this Sunday.

Blacks Power has an outside chance but must ensure consistency in their games against Mbale Heroes, Kiyinda, Kyetume and Calvary, starting with the latter in Yumbe tomorrow.

Relegation candidates

Things are pretty much straightforward at the bottom end.

Kyetume, Jinja North and Young Elephants are the three teams sitting in the red. All three have a fighting chance but the Elephants will be flushed down on Sunday if they fail to collect maximum points in Jinja.

Jinja North, who have only three games left, can only survive if they beat the Elephants, Kaaro Karungi and title-chasing Lugazi and hope Calvary doesn’t pick a point in their five remaining fixtures. An almost impossible task to fathom.

Those two teams are as good as gone. The remaining battle for the fourth team will be left for Kaaro Karungi on 11th with 25 points, Calvary (24 points) and Kyetume with 23.

BetPawa Big League

Sunday fixtures - all 4pm

Calvary vs. Blacks Power – Yumbe

Police vs. Kyetume - Kavumba

Booma vs. Kiyinda Boys - Masindi

Lugazi vs. Kataka - Lugazi

Kaaro Karungi vs. Kigezi Homeboyz – Ibanda

Jinja North vs. Young Elephant – Bugembe

Top scorers

Isaac Ogwang (Police) - 13

Dickson Niwamanya (Booma) - 10

Innocent Maduka (Blacks Power) - 9

Sam Ssemugugu (Lugazi) - 8

Ceasar Okhuti (Onduparaka) - 8

Remaining fixtures for the top five teams

Police – Kyetume (H), Kiyinda (A), Onduparaka (H), Kigezi (H) & Kataka (A)

Kataka – Lugazi (A), Booma (A), Calvary (A), Police (H)

Lugazi – Kataka (H), Kigezi (A), Elephants (H), Kaaro (H), Jinja North (A)

Mbale Heroes – Blacks Power (A), Kyetume (H), Onduparaka (H), Kiyinda (A)