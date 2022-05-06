Booma aim to take Bul by the horn in Uganda Cup

For a club that announced its arrival in 2012, rubbing shoulders with the Big Boys in the Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinals is a dream come true for Booma FC.

When they landed StarTimes Uganda Premier League side Bul in yesterday’s draw at Fufa House, the third tier side were filled with anxiety and optimism. The semifinals will be played on a home and away basis. Bul lost 8-1 to Vipers in last year’s final.

“This is a community club that recruits around Bunyoro Region, the excitement is understandable,” Booma manager Daniel Bagambe says.

“Our success has been derived from having a disciplined team of players and a committed technical team that believes in orienting players to get ready for the big stage.” They are currently leading the Western Regional League with 34 points.

Eyes on Big League

Promotion will get them into the second tier – the Fufa Big League. “We are still unbeaten with four matches left but I must admit the Stanbic Uganda Cup distracted our performance at some point,” Bagambe explains.

“We play in an amateur setting where players have other jobs so the fatigue of handling two competitions is understandable. “That said, the remarkable run in the Uganda Cup has markerted our players and we hope to be selling at the season end.”

Booma have ejected two Big League sides - Nyamityobora and Maroons - plus regional league sides - Kajjansi United and Tipsa - to get this far.

Elsewhere Halid Lwaliwa, the Vipers skipper, is confident that a first-ever double is now firmly within their grasp having drawn top tier strugglers Mbarara City. “The league trophy celebrations have been shelved for now and the focus is winning the Uganda Cup,” he said.

STANBIC UGANDA CUP

SEMIFINAL DRAW

Booma vs. Bul

Mbarara City vs. Vipers

First leg:

May 10-12

Second leg:

May 17-19

Final: