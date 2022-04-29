Champions Blacks Power dominate Fufa Big League individual awards 

Blacks Power from Lira City were on Friday crowned the champions of the 2021/22 Fufa Big League after emerging top in a tight race as they qualified to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League for the first time.

The team that was previously known as Bukedea Town Council until September 2020, shifted from Bukedea district to Lira at the beginning of this season.

They were part of a nail-biting four-horse race that also involved Maroons, Kyetume and Kataka with the latter failing to qualify after losing on the last day.

Blacks Power beat Luweero United 2-1 courtesy of Michael Siu's brace. The striker who has scored nine and assisted eight for the champions was named the most valuable player of the season and awarded during the crowning ceremony a day after his heroics.

His teammate and goalkeeper Emmanuel Odongkara who has conceding the least goals, 17, the whole season walked home with the golden glove.

Maroons striker Fred Amaku who scored fifteen including one in their 5-0 rout over Nyamityobora was awarded the golden boot ahead of Kyetume's Ezra Kaye whose initial tally was edited after consulting with the referees' reports.

Ndejje University who turned up with a similar scoreline over Kitara to avoid the chop was awarded the Fair Play award for their discipline on the pitch. All the individual winners were rewarded a StarTimes decorder and dish from the official league sponsor and broadcaster StarTimes.

Proline, Myda and Nyamityobora were relegated to their respective regional leagues - Kampala, Eastern and Western.

Fufa Big League awards

Most Valuable Player - Michael Siwu (Blacks Power)

Top scorer – Fred Amaku (Maroons)

Best Goalkeeper – Emmanuel Odongkara (Blacks Power)

Fair play Award – (Ndejje University)

Photo: Blacks Power celebrate after being crowned champions of the Fufa Big League (Photo: Fufa).