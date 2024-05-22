Bukedea crushes Germany, storms into quarters

Bukedea Comprehensive School is on fire at the ISF Football World Cup in Dalian, China.

The Ugandan representatives secured a dominant 2-0 victory over Germany on Wednesday, storming their spot in the quarterfinals. This win follows their impressive 2-0 victories over Kenya on Tuesday and Brazil earlier in the tournament.

Bukedea currently leads Pool F with a perfect record, having outscored their opponents 10-0 in three games.

The team boasts an impenetrable defense and a potent attack, spearheaded by Yusuf Ssebumpenje, the highly-rated winger acquired from Buddo SS, who opened the scoring against Germany in the 10th minute. Reagan Ssekisambu sealed the deal with another goal in the 31st minute.

Head coach Ronald Ssali remains focused, emphasising the importance of maintaining their offensive momentum while staying defensively sound in their final group stage match against Mexico today.

Team captain, Ssekibengo, is ecstatic about their achievement.

"We achieved our dream of beating Germany, but we're not done yet. Now we're focused on winning against Mexico and keeping this great run going," Ssekibengo said.

Bukedea is pitted against Group E leaders, which could be England (currently leading with 12 points after 4 games).

Meanwhile, Uganda's girls' team, Amus College School, takes the field on Thursday against the Czech Republic.

A victory would be crucial for their position in Group C, currently led by Nigeria with 6 points after three games. A win could potentially set them up for a knockout match against Canada.