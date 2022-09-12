Bul desperate to make outsiders chance count in Cairo

The mental breakdown and astonishing internal bare knuckle fight after the final whistle at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende on Saturday must have reignited hope that Bul's continental dream is not all lost.

The ghastly fist fight between Future goalkeeper Mahmoud Ahmed and his teammate Ahmed Elsayed at fulltime sent an impression of a team that had lost out on their cardinal mission and lived to die another day.All the aura, tactical nous and clinical instincts always associated with North African visitors was absent for Future FC in the barren draw with Bul in Caf Confederation Cup.

At their 30000 capacity seater Al-Sekka Al-Hadid Stadium in the next five days, Alex Isabirye was left faint belief that his charges can afford to stage a mission possible. To achieve that milestone, Bul players should just dream, but dream big.

Like Bul, the Egyptian side are newbies on the continent and the cautious approach employed by both was justified.

“Our first plan was to sit back and to try learn about our opponents having played them for the first time.That said, we will not sit back in the second leg having already known what type of game our opponents play, our main target is scoring first and with this group of players, we shall make it, ” Isabirye told Daily Monitor.

The chances were few and far with Ibrahim Mugulusi, Ibrahim Kazindula and Karim Ndugwa missing half chances while Future forward Muhammed Atef should have netted twice - only to be denied by custodian Saidi Keni and a last ditch goal line clearance by substitute Martin Aprem.

Bul shocked us - Future gaffer

The Egyptians were in Kampala supposedly to draw first blood and pick the valuable away goal, they instead hit a wall.

"We thought Bul were new on the continent but we were surprised by their steady performance.We shall use the scoring chances we get at home and also make sure Bul don't get the spaces to harm us," Future coach AbdelKarim Ismail revealed.

Bul grew into the game towards the end, throwing on experience Frank Kalanda to form an attacking partnership with Ndugwa that temporarily rattled the visitors.

The introduction of youngster Reagan Kalyowa on the left wing injected width, pace and trickery which somehow kept the visitors defence on tenterhooks while Anthony Mayanja arrival calmed nerves in the midfield in the absence of the mercurial George Kasonko.

The overall winner over two legs will face either Benin Cup winners Buffles du Borgou or Kallon FC of Sierra Leone.









Caf Confederation Cup

Saturday, 10pm

Future FC (0) vs. Bul (0)

Al-Sekka Al-Hadid Stadium