Bul launch women's team with eyes on caf, girl-child

Bul might have suffered a setback in their StarTimes Uganda Premier League title charge on Wednesday night after a 1-0 loss to Nec in Lugogo but their dreams are well alive.

The club once again asserted their intentions to return to the continent by unveiling a ladies' team they intend to partner with for the next two years.

According to the Caf Club Licensing regulations, any team that intends to participate on the continent must have a women’s team in their ranks or at least, have a partnership with one.

Bul chairman Ronald Barente, however, emphasized that the partnership is not entirely for that purpose but to promote the girl-child in the city and beyond.

“It’s not entirely for Caf because that is easier to fulfil but we’re taking on Jinja City Queens we want to build a big project in the region that will be competitive in the future,” Barente told media at the club headquarters in Masese, Jinja during the unveiling yesterday.

The chairman revealed that Bul will fully finance the team, and support them technically in the coaching and media department.

The tripartite partnership involves Bul, Jinja City Queens and Jinja Progressive Academy, which offers most of the players scholarships. Jipra is also a partner of Bul in their budding youth project.

Jinja City Queens' chairperson Barbara Munyaruguru Kalema believes the partnership will be a big deal in building the club beyond their fourth-place finish in the Eastern Regional League last season.

“We want to thank Bul for this partnership but more so the director Jipra and the school because they allowed us to use the school girls to play club football.

“Running the team was a big burden but this partnership is going to lessen that and allow the team to concentrate on the pitch,” Jinja City Queens chairperson Munyaruguru said.