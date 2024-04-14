Bul, Pajule secure Uganda Cup semifinal slots

Bul and Pajule Lions have joined Nec into this season's Stanbic Uganda Cup semifinals following respective victories over KCCA and Pakwach Youngsters on Saturday evening.

Bul achieved their victory via a dramatic penalty shootout that edged 6-5 to dump KCCA.

They also took the lead in regular time when Alex Kitata gained possession in the KCCA half and finished with a precise lob over KCCA goalkeeper Antony Emojong in the eighth minute.

KCCA responded six minutes later when Bul goalkeeper Tom Ikara parried Usama Arafat's right wing cross into the path of Etienne Katenga.

The Angolan hooked the ball back across goal to level matters for KCCA.

After the bright start both teams huffed and puffed but produced little goalmouth action sending the game into extra time and the dreaded shootout.

Bul had Jerome Kirya skying his effort while Herbert Achai brought the teams level when his spotkick hit the crossbar and went over.

Peter Magambo then saw his penalty also hit the bar before going over and with it extended KCCA's dry spell for another year having last triumphed in 2018.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Quarterfinal results