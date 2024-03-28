Bul-roasting in Kitara

Tensions are expected to be high during Friday's gigantic showdown between the top two clubs in the battle for the title.

Hosts Kitara, are on the ascendancy with 43 points from 21 matches at the summit of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League while second-placed Bul, with 39 points from the same number of matches, are eager to halt the recent damning plummet.

At the Masindi Stadium on this Good Friday, Bul coach Abbey Kikomeko will be out to restate the team's title credentials and also present the lasting remedy to the winning-less spell that now spans to seven matches.

"Although we were ejected by Express (via spot kicks in the Uganda Cup), I haven't liked the way we play these days and I want that attitude to change going forward, " Kikomeko revealed.

While losing to title rivals SC Villa 1-0 at home a fortnight ago, Bul were out of steam, bereft of their customary physical approach and struggled for goals - attributes that must be hastily polished before facing Brian Ssenyondo's ruthless Kabalega Boys that have lost once at Masindi.

Kitara warmed up for this title-defining contest by walloping URA 3-0 at home and will look to 11-goal hero Denis Omedi to breach the visitors' defence.

They will also welcome back forward Brian Aheebwa from a compassionate leave (lost his dad) to join the attacking quartet of Omedi, Jude Semugabi, Living Kabon and Paul Mucureezi that has miraculously hurled Kitara to the apex.

After 21 matches, Kitara have outscored all other clubs (37 goals) and have reaped handsomely from the committed 12th player especially in home matches.

“We are playing beautiful football. Of course in some games we have had to be tactical or not dominant but that is how football is. You adjust accordingly to get the results,” Ssenyondo, who tactfully maintains their target remains a top-five finish, revealed.

NEC guns blazing

At the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium-Wakiso, third-placed NEC that is also still defying pre-season projections, will visit John Luyinda's Wakiso Giants that are fighting off the relegation monkey on their back.

Hussein Mbalangu's silent assassins that have garnered 37 points from 21 matches can leapfrog Bul in second spot if they win and the former falsters on the road.

The Purple Sharks are 12th with 23 points from 21 matches and still embroiled in a four-team drop race at the table footnote.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday

Kitara vs. Bul, 4pm (Masindi)

Live on Sanyuka Prime TV