Bul seek giant redemption

Bul hopes to capitalise on rare support from their arch-rivals Gaddafi and Busoga United when they host Wakiso Giants on Saturday in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

Their fanbase wishes that their goalless draw against leaders Kitara last week reboots their machine and returns them to winning ways, reigniting their title charge.

The edible oil manufacturers had proved themselves genuine contenders for the title this season after leading the table by six points at the turn of the New Year.

However, since then, their perennial bad luck in the second round resurfaced, managing to win only one out of their nine league games so far.

The poor run has seen them collapse from a six-point cushion at the top to trail Kitara by four points with only seven games to play.

What is even more difficult for Bul faithfuls to comprehend is that SC Villa and Vipers who are closing in on third and fourth place with 39 and 38 points have two games in hand.

Bul’s issues have been cross-cutting; coach Abbey Kikomeko’s assistant Simeone Masaba and fitness coach Noah Kasule had been engrossed in the Uganda Hippos for about two months.

On the pitch, their defense which boasted the best record in the first round has conceded seven goals in nine games.

“We have rectified our mistakes after the poor run and I believe we shall have a different performance and get the three points,” Kikomeko remarked after the international break.

The coach tweaked his lineup against Kitara and handed goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa a start ahead of Tom Ikara which paid back with a clean sheet. However, more needs to be done up front where the team has scored only once in the last four league games.

Relegation picture

This match also holds equal importance to Gaddafi and Busoga United as well.

With Arua Hill gone, there are two remaining to be relegated. UPDF and Busoga occupy the two slots with 16 and 17 points while Gaddafi are above the line with a point advantage.

Wakiso Giants in 12th with 26 points has opened a healthy six and seven-point breathing zone with the two despite having played a game more.

Struggling Express and wobbly URA will face off in the other match at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday fixtures – 4 pm

Bul vs. Wakiso Giants – Njeru

(Live on Sanyuka Prime TV)