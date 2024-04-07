Bul slay Wakiso Giants to move second

Bul moved back into second position on the Startimes Uganda Premier League log with a 3-0 win over Wakiso Giants at the Fufa Technical Center in Njeru on Saturday evening.

The result sees Bul move back into title contention with 43 points one less than leaders Kitara after 23 games and with six games left.

It also ended a run of five games without a win that had seen Bul drop to fourth.

The run also coincided with a barren spell for striker Alex Kitata who has struggled for form after injury.

But he was back to his clinical best scoring a brace after twice getting onto the end of Ibrahim Mugulusi assists.

Jerome Kirya put Bul ahead after connecting with Pascal Ngobi's layoff on 26 minutes.

Kitata then doubled the lead from a fast break after being released by Mugulusi to finish with a low angled drive 10 minutes after the break.

He then got his 10th goal of the league season when he tapped home a flick on from Mugulusi.