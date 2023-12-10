Bul slip on slippery Nec, Ssemujju revels in Obua-ball

Bul lost more ground in their title charge after stumbling to a 1-1 draw against Nec in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League on Sunday in Njeru.

Left-back Rashid Okocha stunned the hosts with a powerful drive deep in the added time of the first half to give Nec the lead.

Bul’s coach Abbey Kikomeko made some changes at the beginning of the second half, bringing in Lawrence Tezikya and Gerald Ogweti after his tried and tested Alex Kitata failed to deliver.

However, the tides kept flowing against the league leaders as keeper Tom Ikara once again came up to save the situation by stretching out to keep Enock Ssebagala's brilliant attempt out.

Bul finally scrapped something out of the match with six minutes left when Samuel Ssekamate sneaked in to nod a move that had snaked from Ikara through Richard Ayikoh to Nec’s goal.

"We got two red cards against Express and then some injuries that have affected our plans but we're going to find a way to adjust from here," Abbey Kikomeko, the Bul head coach said after the match.

His counterpart Hussein Mbalangu, whose team has climbed to third with 20 points, six behind Bul blamed the defensive error that led to the equaliser in the 84th minute.

"We had contained the game but suffered a defensive miscommunication at the end when we conceded the goal with only six minutes left. We're here to compete," Mbalangu said after the game.

Obua-ball

David Obua continued perfecting his art at URA with a convincing 4-1 win over a struggling Arua Hil at the Mekhta Stadium in Lugazi.

Joseph Ssemujju scored his second career hattrick in the league as Ibrahim Dada complemented in the rout with a goal for himself.

The result pushed the Tax Collectors up to seventh on the table with 16 points as Arua Hill remained rooted ar the bottom with only five points.

Elsewhere in Wakiso Giants jumped out of the relegation zone following a 3-0 win over Busoga United at Wakissha. A Kenneth Kimera's double and Hassan Ssenyonjo wnsured the Purple Sharks completed the business in the first half.