Bul turn to ‘prodigal son’ Isabirye for second chance

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Bul’s desire to claim a domestic silverware in the local football scene has continuously floundered since the team’s arrival at the big stage in 2011.

The parent company and core sponsor Bidco Uganda Limited has sunk loads of money in the team but the path to glory for the seven different coaches at the helm has been as slippery as the fine cooking oil they make.

However, the team’s chief executive officer Ahmed Kongola believes the return of Alex Isabirye on a two-year permanent contract could end their decade-long wait.

“We put a lot into consideration before giving [Alex] Isabirye the job: first, he has won several accolades both as a coach and a player so that means he has the experience we need to push our goals.

“He has been here before and understands the team even though some things have changed since then,” Kongola said at Isabirye’s unveiling at Bugembe stadium.

Isabirye, who replaced Arthur Kyesimira on May 28 in interim capacity managed five wins and two draws in the ten games in charge, leading the team to an 11th place finish and into the semi-finals of the pending Uganda Cup.

This time, Kongola reveals, the management has asked for a trophy or at least a top three finish in the league in his first season – 2021/22.

Isabirye, who was seen holding his holy rosary tight and reciting a short prayer before his unveiling, wants the second coming to count more than the first where he bitterly parted ways with the club after the 2015-16 season.

“I am happy to sign a permanent contract with Bul FC for the second time, '' Isabirye said before adding: “I was here for one season and matched away because the club and I had different ambitions then, but fortunately for this time, our objectives are the same.

“I have come to stay now that we are reading from the same page and I will work so hard to see that this togetherness yields success.”



During his first stint in 2015/16, the club collected 47 points, the most points ever in a single season and finished 6th – the second-best ever finish after their 5th stop under Kefa Kisala a season before.

He becomes the third coach to serve Bul twice after Kyesimira (2012 and 2020-2021) and Kisala (July 2012-Feb 2015 and July 2017-July 2018).

The other coaches who have served at the club include Richard Makumbi (2009-2012), Joseph Mutyaba (Feb – June 2015), Frank Video Anyau (Jul 2016 – July 2017) and Peter Onen (September 18 – Jan 2020).

