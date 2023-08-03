Busoga, Arua caught in licensing chaos

Fufa has once again stirred the hornet's nest after directing that Busoga United and Arua Hill should not be included in the 2023/24 StarTimes Uganda Premier League fixtures for failing to meet the minimum requirements to be licensed.

The domestic football governing body, after a thorough assessment by its club licensing committee, found the two clubs lacking the perquisite requirements to play in the top division.

Fufa revealed that while releasing the list of 14 clubs that had met full and minimum requirements for either a full season or provisional licences.

"Fourteen (14) clubs have fully submitted the minimum club licensing requirements," Fufa stated yesterday, clearing them to be included in the final fixtures.

"Two (2) clubs, Busoga United and Arua Hill, have failed to submit the minimum mandatory requirements as per the club licensing regulations"..."(they) will not be included in the UPL Fixtures for 2023/24. Both clubs will be considered for the Fufa Big League next season."

Mandatory requirements

The Fufa Club Licensing requirements are divided into three categories: A, B and C.

The first category comprises mandatory requirements that the clubs must fully comply with.

"No evaluation shall be conducted to license an applicant that fails to meet any mandatory/compulsory requirement under “A” criteria," the manual dictates.

There are five areas that are mandatory in this criteria. They include the club's financial status, sporting, infrastructure, secretariat and the technical department, governance, ownership and the legal structure of the club.

Grey areas

Fufa revealed that Busoga United failed in matters relating to finance, technical bench and infrastructure.

The club did not have an office and failed to provide a qualified assistant coach. Fufa requires the head coach and his assistant to possess a minimum of Caf B diploma.

Both clubs failed to submit their audited financial statements from last season.

Additionally, in the financial aspect, Arua Hill failed to provide proof from the bank showing that their chief executive officer Pius Bamwange was a principal signatory to the account, a key requirement in both finance and governance. Bamwange did not answer our calls before press time.

However, the biggest challenge that has dogged the West Nile club has been the ownership question. The club has been involved in discussions with a couple of investors to join, but the deals have flopped.

The Kongolo did not clarify the governance structure and, most importantly, the ownership of the club.

The two clubs have been given a maximum of seven days to appeal to the verdict and seek another chance.

Kyetume was relegated to the Fufa Big League last season after failing to meet the minimum requirements. The club had failed to register a minimum of 18 players required.

Licensed UPL clubs and their home grounds

Express & Villa - Wankulukuku

KCCA & Nec - Lugogo

Wakiso Giants - Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Vipers - Kitende

Soltilo Bright Stars-Kavumba

UPDF & Mbarara City - Bombo Barracks

Bul - Njeru

Kitara - Masindi Stadium

Gadaffi - Gadaffi Arena

URA - Mehta Stadium, Lugazi