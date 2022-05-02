Busoga Masaza Cup returns

The annual Busoga Kingdom Masaza Cup returns after two years when it was disrupted by Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament that has attracted all the 11 chiefdoms, will kick off on May 14 with 2016 winners Butembe against Buzaya at St Gonzaga Kagoma in Group A.

At the launch of the tournament at the kingdom headquarters in Bugembe on Saturday, Prime Minister warned against violence, saying such would not help the image of the kingdom and Kyabazinga.

“Many games have ended in crowd violence recently so as a kingdom, we are calling upon fans and Masaza team officials to avoid violence,” he said.

Football-related violence has recently been recorded in several parts of the country, including Busoga. While violence shows emotions and intense support, it never augur well for sport.

More recently, Fufa regional league matches between Bugiri de School and Jinja North United ended in violence while during the secondary schools regional qualifiers in Kamuli, police had to lob teargas canisters and fire live bullets in the air to disperse unruly fans.

“Any team that engages in acts of violence should be disqualified from the competition,” Muvawala said.

MTN Uganda has injected Shs400m into the tournament with Mayuge Sugar Limited topping with Shs50m.